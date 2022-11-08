ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Polls now open in Carroll County

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Polling locations across Carroll County are now open and will remain so through 8 p.m.

Find your polling place at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch .

About 20% of Carroll County’s registered voters have already cast ballots in the general election, turning out in record numbers to early voting sites, county Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry said.

Berry said late last week that all three of the county’s early voting sites were “breaking records” for turnout. A total of 14,445 Carroll County residents voted from Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

  • At the Westminster Senior Center, 7,445 voted. Of that, 4,291 were Republicans, 2,155 were Democrats, and 999 were unaffiliated.
  • At the South Carroll Senior Center, the number was 4,503. Of that, 2,316 were Republicans, 1,421 were Democrats, and 766 were unaffiliated.
  • At the North Carroll Senior Center, 2,497 voted. Of that, 1,574 were Republicans, 548 were Democrats, and 375 were unaffiliated.

As of Monday, more than 12,200 in Carroll had voted by mail, according to statistics from the Carroll County Board of Elections.

There are 127,605 active registered voters in Carroll County.

Of those, 63,771 are Republicans, 33,572 are Democrats, 28,139 are unaffiliated and 1,033 are considered “other.” The Libertarian Party has 797 voters, the Green Party has 191 and another 102 are registered with the Working Class Party.

Carroll’s mail-in ballot counting will be 10 a.m., Thursday and Friday, in the Robert Moton Gym, 300 South Center St., Westminster. Provisional ballot counting will begin at 10 a.m., Nov. 16, in the Robert Moton Gym.

Ballots include Democrats and Republicans in statewide races for governor, comptroller, representatives in Congress, the U.S. Senate and the Maryland General Assembly. In Carroll County, only one Democrat is running for local office, for the District 3 county commissioner seat.

District 3 is centrally located in Carroll and includes the City of Westminster. Two candidates are on the ballot to represent the district for the next four years — Republican Tom Gordon and Democrat Zach Hands.

Hands is the only Democrat running for commissioner in any of the county’s five districts. The four other races only have a Republican candidate running.

In District 1, Republican Joe Vigliotti is the only candidate. In District 2, the sole candidate is Republican Kenneth Kiler. In District 4, Michael Guerin is the only choice on the ballot. And in District 5, incumbent commissioner Ed Rothstein is the only candidate.

Each of those commissioner candidates did have competition this year. Multiple Republican candidates ran in each district in the July primary election. But Hands was the only Democrat in July.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive's race: 2022 election results

BEL AIR, Md. -- Harford County voters elected a new county executive in 2022. Incumbent Barry Glassman is running as the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, which left Democrat Blane Miller to face off against Republican Bob Cassilly. At 10:43 p.m., Cassilly released a statement, claiming victory, saying, in part:...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Voters elect new members to Baltimore County Board of Education

TOWSON, Md. — For the first time, voters in Baltimore County helped elect new school board members on Tuesday. Those set to join the board realize they'll face a number of issues ranging from school safety to transportation. It is a new chapter of sorts for public education for...
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County offices to close on Friday for Veterans Day

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and hotline, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. Parking meters must be fed and Baltimore County Revenue Authority parking...
TOWSON, MD
daggerpress.com

Harford County Executive Elect Cassilly: “My Family Has Been a Part of this Beautiful County for Over 200 Years and I am Thrilled to Have the Opportunity to Help Shape its Future”

“I am very honored and deeply humbled to have been entrusted by the voters of Harford County with the responsibility of serving as their next County Executive. My family has been a part of this beautiful County for over 200 years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help shape its future as we chart a course that seeks to preserve Harford’s heritage and natural beauty, build on our many strengths, embrace our diversity, and meet the many challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?

Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

These are the fastest-growing grocery chains in greater Baltimore

If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy