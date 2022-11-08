Polls now open in Carroll County

Polling locations across Carroll County are now open and will remain so through 8 p.m.

Find your polling place at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch .

About 20% of Carroll County’s registered voters have already cast ballots in the general election, turning out in record numbers to early voting sites, county Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry said.

Berry said late last week that all three of the county’s early voting sites were “breaking records” for turnout. A total of 14,445 Carroll County residents voted from Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

At the Westminster Senior Center, 7,445 voted. Of that, 4,291 were Republicans, 2,155 were Democrats, and 999 were unaffiliated.



At the South Carroll Senior Center, the number was 4,503. Of that, 2,316 were Republicans, 1,421 were Democrats, and 766 were unaffiliated.



At the North Carroll Senior Center, 2,497 voted. Of that, 1,574 were Republicans, 548 were Democrats, and 375 were unaffiliated.

As of Monday, more than 12,200 in Carroll had voted by mail, according to statistics from the Carroll County Board of Elections.

There are 127,605 active registered voters in Carroll County.

Of those, 63,771 are Republicans, 33,572 are Democrats, 28,139 are unaffiliated and 1,033 are considered “other.” The Libertarian Party has 797 voters, the Green Party has 191 and another 102 are registered with the Working Class Party.

Carroll’s mail-in ballot counting will be 10 a.m., Thursday and Friday, in the Robert Moton Gym, 300 South Center St., Westminster. Provisional ballot counting will begin at 10 a.m., Nov. 16, in the Robert Moton Gym.

Ballots include Democrats and Republicans in statewide races for governor, comptroller, representatives in Congress, the U.S. Senate and the Maryland General Assembly. In Carroll County, only one Democrat is running for local office, for the District 3 county commissioner seat.

District 3 is centrally located in Carroll and includes the City of Westminster. Two candidates are on the ballot to represent the district for the next four years — Republican Tom Gordon and Democrat Zach Hands.

Hands is the only Democrat running for commissioner in any of the county’s five districts. The four other races only have a Republican candidate running.

In District 1, Republican Joe Vigliotti is the only candidate. In District 2, the sole candidate is Republican Kenneth Kiler. In District 4, Michael Guerin is the only choice on the ballot. And in District 5, incumbent commissioner Ed Rothstein is the only candidate.

Each of those commissioner candidates did have competition this year. Multiple Republican candidates ran in each district in the July primary election. But Hands was the only Democrat in July.