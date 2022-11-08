Read full article on original website
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
Allegheny County election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent
Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
Central PA counties see record turnout for 2022 midterm
(WTAJ) — Counties across Central Pennsylvania saw a record-high turnout for midterms at Tuesday’s election, with some almost as high as Presidential elections. The Bedford County Elections Office received ballots, both in-person and by mail, from just under 67% of registered voters. That’s compared to 75% in the 2020 Presidential election, 60% in the 2018 […]
Teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District vote to authorize a strike
CLYMER, Pa. — The Penns Manor Education Association announced Friday morning that teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District have voted to authorize a strike. The vote comes more than three months after their most recent contract expired on July 31. The union said their goal is not...
Tony DeLuca wins Legislative Seat one month after death
Tony DeLuca won a re-election for Pennsylvania State Representative in the state’s 32nd Legislative District after his death last month. Lymphoma complications took the life of DeLuca on October 9th this year, he was 85 years old.
Special election to be set as DeLuca wins seat posthumously
Former state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died Oct. 9, brought in the most votes to win the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Oakmont, Verona, Plum and most of Penn Hills. He defeated Queonia “Zarah” Livingston of the Green party with 82% of the vote. There were no Republicans on the ticket.
Votes determine whether Clearfield communities should merge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities. After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from […]
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Voters report problems at some polls, but Westmoreland County says human error most likely cause
Voters in several precincts in the Alle-Kiski Valley reported problems with voting machines Tuesday, but Westmoreland County election officials said the machines worked properly. At issue were votes cast in three precincts in New Kensington and at least one in Lower Burrell. In each of the cases, voters reported that,...
20 years since historic F4 tornado swept through northeastern Indiana, northwestern Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some may remember the flipped cars, destroyed houses and businesses, and scattered debris that covered much of northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio on November 10, 2002. 20 years ago Thursday, a tornado moved from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio. The damage ranged...
Group posing as poll security reported in Allegheny Co.
County spokesperson Amie Downs said in a release that a judge of elections was apparently talking to a voter about a candidate. That was reported just before 7 p.m.
Fetterman campaign awaits results in hotly contest Pennsylvania senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and his team awaited Election Day results in Pittsburgh. Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are widely considered a toss up for Pennsylvania's senate seat.
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Ten vehicles involved in Pa. Turnpike crashes between Beaver Valley, Cranberry
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound were blocked due to multiple crashes between Exit 13 (Beaver Valley) and Exit 28 (Cranberry) on Friday morning. State police said there were three crashes involving ten vehicles in the area. Eleven people were taken to hospitals...
Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community
State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
Voters in Norwin, South Greensburg support library funding
Voters in the Norwin School District and Southwest Greensburg on Tuesday rejected efforts slash funding for their local libraries. Norwin voters from North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to reduce the 1.2 mill tax rate by about 85%. With all 32 precincts reporting, 64% of...
TODAY IS ELECTION DAY FOR 2022 MIDTERMS
Today is election day, and this year’s general election is expected to be the most-watched mid-term election in recent history. On the ballots in Indiana County are several state-wide and federal races including:. – The U.S. Senator’s race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Libertarian...
