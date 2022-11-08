ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WTAJ

Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent

Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
WTAJ

Central PA counties see record turnout for 2022 midterm

(WTAJ) — Counties across Central Pennsylvania saw a record-high turnout for midterms at Tuesday’s election, with some almost as high as Presidential elections. The Bedford County Elections Office received ballots, both in-person and by mail, from just under 67% of registered voters. That’s compared to 75% in the 2020 Presidential election, 60% in the 2018 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Votes determine whether Clearfield communities should merge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities. After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from […]
WALLACETON, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn

Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community

State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

TODAY IS ELECTION DAY FOR 2022 MIDTERMS

Today is election day, and this year’s general election is expected to be the most-watched mid-term election in recent history. On the ballots in Indiana County are several state-wide and federal races including:. – The U.S. Senator’s race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Libertarian...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

