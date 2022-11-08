Read full article on original website
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th
Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th. That's right. According to a media statement from the City of...
New Brewery in the Berkshires Gives Update On Progress and Opening
It's always exciting to see a new business make its way to the Berkshires. There is one that has made its way here, but is still in the process of getting some things lined up before it can officially open up. That new business happens to be the newest brewery to come to the Berkshires.
Flooding Causes Popular North Adams Pizza Place To Temporarily Only Offer Pick-Up & Delivery
My family and I had a big day planned for this past Saturday. Tonya and I were bringing our granddaughter Isabelle to North Adams for one of her last soccer games of the season. We purposely skipped lunch figuring that by the time the soccer match was over at approximately...
Berkshire Residents Need Your Help to Stay Warm This Winter
Just like we mentioned regarding food insecurities being on the rise in the southern Berkshires, this is also the case for people who are in need of winter clothing. Every year, the need for warm winter clothing rises. Berkshire County residents are quite aware of just how frigid it can be during the winter months. The last thing anybody in the Berkshires wants to worry about during the cold months is not having enough warm winter clothing. Sadly, this is a worry among many local community members.
Listeria Outbreak From Bad Deli Meat Sold In 6 States Including MA, Leaves 1 Dead, Several Sick
Heads Up, Berkshire County! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possibly bad deli meats and cheeses being sold in six states, including Massachusetts, that's apparently responsible for an outbreak of Listeria. I repeat, this is a deadly Listeria outbreak that has already claimed the...
The Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Thankful Food Drive is Here!
While the holiday season is approaching ever so fast, it is also that time of year to not only give thanks for what we're fortunate to have, but also to make sure we do what we can to help those that are less fortunate during the upcoming holidays. Just in time, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced that their Thankful Food Drive is underway!
North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother
It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation
Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Fodor’s Travel Says This Massachusetts Location Is On The National Top 10 Bucket List
Berkshire County, while trolling the internet the other day, I happened to stumble across this little item that I thought was not only fantastically cool, but I just had to spread the word about it. Recently, Fodor's Travel, the experts on travel information along with tourist info, published the Top...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Berkshire County: When You’re Away, What Do You Leave On For Your Pets?
Here's an interesting question for you pet owners in Berkshire County. When you're away for any length of time, whether you're at your job on a regular day or on a mini vacation over the weekend, do you leave anything on for your four-legged companion?. For instance, if you're away...
In Accordance With New Massachusetts Law, Pittsfield Announces Plan For Disposal Of Mattresses
You may remember being warned about a new Massachusetts law that affects the proper disposal of mattresses. Well, that time has arrived. Effective on Nov. 1, mattresses and other textile items are being banned from landfills. The City of Pittsfield has a plan, though. On Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo...
Here Is A Way To Help Keep Kids In The Berkshires Warm This Winter
Are you interested in sponsoring a child this winter?. This year more than ever BCAC needs your help! Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it without help from the community. By sponsoring a child, you will provide them with a new...
MA Residents: Beware If You Visit This Eerie Final Resting Place!
Even though Halloween took place this past Monday, there is no stopping those who are yearning for a unique paranormal experience. If you are one of many tri-state region residents who wish to explore life in the here after, have we got an adventure for you:. For starters, you have...
