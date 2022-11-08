ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
WBEC AM

Berkshire Residents Need Your Help to Stay Warm This Winter

Just like we mentioned regarding food insecurities being on the rise in the southern Berkshires, this is also the case for people who are in need of winter clothing. Every year, the need for warm winter clothing rises. Berkshire County residents are quite aware of just how frigid it can be during the winter months. The last thing anybody in the Berkshires wants to worry about during the cold months is not having enough warm winter clothing. Sadly, this is a worry among many local community members.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

The Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Thankful Food Drive is Here!

While the holiday season is approaching ever so fast, it is also that time of year to not only give thanks for what we're fortunate to have, but also to make sure we do what we can to help those that are less fortunate during the upcoming holidays. Just in time, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced that their Thankful Food Drive is underway!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother

It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WBEC AM

Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation

Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy