Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Police Looking to Make 2 Famous in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
There are a lot of ways to become "famous." You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies. You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos. You can be born a Kardashian.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking for Man in Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is yellow. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ
This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!. The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed. Now, a staple to...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. No further information is available at this time.
South Jersey Man Collected $400K In Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits, Feds Say
A Gloucester County man admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, authorities said. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, pleaded guilty by videoconference to a wire fraud charge on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. According to documents filed in the case...
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County
A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
Two Brothers Open Philadelphia’s First Black-Owned Brewery
Great things are in the plans for this brewery as it heads toward a grand opening in a new location. Two Locals Brewing Co. is making history as Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery after signing a lease at uCity Square, a mixed-use development on the Drexel University campus. According to...
