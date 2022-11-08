ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NJ

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ

This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!. The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed. Now, a staple to...
TRENTON, NJ
Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
TRENTON, NJ
Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

