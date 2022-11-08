ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

PLAYOFF TIME IN TEXAS: Houston’s Class 6A outlook

The regular season is a wrap and now it’s win or go home. Dreams will be realized and memories will be made the next seven weeks as all roads lead to AT&T Stadium for the race to UIL State Football Championships. Here's a Class 6A public school playoff breakdown...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniannews.com

Sam Houston Men’s Basketball Pulls Off an Upset for the Ages

College basketball is back. It is just the sport that is loved for its intensity, the talent and most notably, its unpredictability. What the Sam Houston Bearkat men’s basketball team did Monday night in Norman, OK, was nothing short of amazing. They defeated Big 12 conference team Oklahoma Sooners 52-51.
HOUSTON, TX
