A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO