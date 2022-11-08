ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

Cameron Smith: DeSantis must take on the king of the Republican pride

This is an opinion column. Every young male lion wants to be the king. Few get the chance. When a male lion reaches maturity, the older males in the pride kick him out. They silently roam the African savanna navigating the no-man’s-land between territories. The hardships kill most of them. The few survivors become strong. At some point, they want a pride of their own. The only way for that to happen is to take on the king and win.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
AL.com

Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale

Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly and wearing a bright red jacket, Ivey took the stage before a huge American flag and waved to cheering supporters at a campaign celebration held at a restaurant in Montgomery. “Y’all, we did it!” she exclaimed. While Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote, it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control of all three branches of government in a majority white, conservative state where voting patterns typically break down by skin color. Flowers closed her campaign with days of fasting and a lengthy prayer shown on Facebook.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy