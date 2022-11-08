Read full article on original website
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
Cameron Smith: DeSantis must take on the king of the Republican pride
This is an opinion column. Every young male lion wants to be the king. Few get the chance. When a male lion reaches maturity, the older males in the pride kick him out. They silently roam the African savanna navigating the no-man’s-land between territories. The hardships kill most of them. The few survivors become strong. At some point, they want a pride of their own. The only way for that to happen is to take on the king and win.
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly and wearing a bright red jacket, Ivey took the stage before a huge American flag and waved to cheering supporters at a campaign celebration held at a restaurant in Montgomery. “Y’all, we did it!” she exclaimed. While Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote, it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control of all three branches of government in a majority white, conservative state where voting patterns typically break down by skin color. Flowers closed her campaign with days of fasting and a lengthy prayer shown on Facebook.
Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Katie Britt’s election to US Senate could make Alabama, national history. Here’s how
Polls across Alabama open at 7 a.m. today and, among other statewide and local candidates, voters will have the chance to marke their ballots for Katie Boyd Britt. If she wins a U.S. Senate seat, Britt is expected to be:. The first elected female senator from Alabama,. The only Republican...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
WAFF
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
