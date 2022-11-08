Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Senior Center hosts Brooks BBQ fundraiser
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Senior Center is hosting a Brooks BBQ fundraiser on November 15. The BBQ fundraiser will help support the programs and services at the Center. The public can order rib and chicken dinners in advance and pick them up at the center at...
Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot
For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen - presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city's business landscape.
Three Albany veterans chosen to receive donated cars
Three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive's Key to Progress campaign.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
WRGB
Humane Society not planning to renew contracts with some local cities
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) - The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of dogs in need of its help, so much so, it is now impacting its ability to keep up with all of its current demands. Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of the Mohawk Hudson...
Next Phase in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor Includes Union College?
Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady has become a beautiful development that includes apartments, condos, restaurants, and many businesses. As the retail spaces fill up, there are still many plans for the area surrounding it. One of those plans may include Union College. The Last Few Retail Spaces Are Filling Up. It...
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Post 701 host Amsterdam Veterans Parade
The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department presents the City of Amsterdam Veterans Day Parade. The parade is hosted by Post 701 on Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
PFOA medical monitoring begins at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
BENNINGTON, V.t. (NEWS10) — Over the next decade, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington will be the site where those affected by PFOA contamination can submit to medical monitoring. “The monitoring is to see if there is in-organ damage that could be attributed to PFOAs or other causes. As people get older, people are on medicines, […]
WRGB
How does Schenectady compensate for police overtime annually going overbudget?
Schenectady — In the 2023 budget, the City of Schenectady cut about $250,000 of funding for overtime in the Police Department. But, as history shows, the department will likely pass the current $1,543, 839 allocated for next year. On a yearly basis, the Schenectady Police Department goes over their...
Kennedy’s Tavern holding Troy food drive
An annual food drive is coming to Kennedy's Tavern in Troy. The community is invited to come and feed others while feeding themselves.
Motor Oil Coffee opening new location in Schenectady
Motor Oil Coffee is opening its second retail location at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady, next to b.inspired home. This is the former cafe space for Storied Coffee, which closed in July.
Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation
Applications to adopt Deniro have been halted amid an unforeseen medical situation.
New EMS coordinator steps up in Warren County
Warren County has hired a new EMS coordinator to handle coordination of emergency services across county communities. Patrick Mellon started as Coordinator of Emergency Medical Services this week, after having served previously as a deputy coordinator since 2013.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
Comments / 0