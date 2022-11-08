Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England maintain 100% record with PNG win to top group
Tries: Burke (3), Hardcastle (2), Stanley, Whitfield, Beevers Goals: Stanley (5) England swept to a 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea as they maintained their 100% record to win Group A on their way to the World Cup semi-finals. Leah Burke scored a hat-trick of tries with Amy Hardcastle going...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
The US wants to play in China's backyard
Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
getnews.info
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK
Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
voguebusiness.com
The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
US News and World Report
UK Delays Northern Ireland Election in Hope of Progress in EU Talks
LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday pushed back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland until at least March to provide space for progress in talks between London and Brussels on post-Brexit trade rules governing the region. Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government...
UK marks Armistice Day as Cleverly condemns Russia over Ukraine war
Poignant services have been held across the UK to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the first world war, and a two-minute silence was observed to remember those who have died in military conflicts. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day...
Comments / 0