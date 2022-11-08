The Johnson City Police Department arrested Ryan Dos Santos, 23, and charged him with domestic aggravated assault on Friday. According to a press release, at approximately 1:00 a.m. JCPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the victim’s residence. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that Dos Santos had choked her and held a knife to her face., resulting in red marks and scratches on her neck and chest.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 43 MINUTES AGO