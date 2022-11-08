Read full article on original website
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service
Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Johnson City man charged with domestic assault
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Ryan Dos Santos, 23, and charged him with domestic aggravated assault on Friday. According to a press release, at approximately 1:00 a.m. JCPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the victim’s residence. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that Dos Santos had choked her and held a knife to her face., resulting in red marks and scratches on her neck and chest.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Man accused of choking, threatening woman with knife in Tennessee, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an...
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
Johnson City man charged as felony with firearm
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Raekwon Grimes of Johnson City, and charged him with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm on Wednesday. Around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Grimes was a passenger, according to a press release. Upon detecting an odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle.
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old
Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident
Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
Jefferson County man wounded by after explosive device he made blew up, deputies say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a man was hurt by an improvised explosive device Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives responded to a home on the 1000 block of West Highway 25/70 around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been wounded by an improvised explosive device.
3 juveniles arrested after fatal shooting in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Boones Creek (Boones Creek, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Boones Creek on Wednesday evening. The Police confirmed that the accident happened on I-26 near Boones Creek. A motorbike and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, according to a Johnson City police spokesperson.
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
1 injured after mobile home park shooting in New Tazewell
A shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday night has left at least one person injured.
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police IDed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
