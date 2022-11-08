Read full article on original website
Insider: Tudor Dixon weighs campaign for Michigan GOP chair
Tudor Dixon, the GOP's unsuccessful nominee for governor, said in a Saturday statement that people are encouraging her to run to be the next chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party and she's considering the idea. "I believe in a bright future for Michigan where we forge a path to win...
Howes: Here's why competitive business policy is good politics for Michigan Dems
Ever since Ford Motor Co. embarrassed Michigan last year with plans to spend $11.4 billion to create campuses in Kentucky and Tennessee, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer found a new sort of religion in the quest to land jobs and investment building next-generation electric vehicles and batteries. An election year can do...
Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers
Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
Resource guide for caregivers in Michigan
The Detroit News is committed to producing solutions journalism stories covering and aiding caregivers in connecting to resources. Here are some in Michigan to connect with based on your situation:. Michigan State University Kinship Resource Center. Website: www.kinship.msu.edu. Phone: 800-535-1218; 517-355-9600. Email: kinship@msu.edu. Service area: Statewide. Description: The Kinship Care...
UAW monitor finds Region 1 director candidate violated election rule
The court-appointed monitor tasked with overseeing the United Auto Workers' ongoing election of international officers found that one of the candidates running as part of a reform-minded slate violated an election rule, according to a letter obtained by The Detroit News. The letter dated Nov. 8 is addressed to UAW...
Live updates: Michigan's defense shuts down Nebraska in blowout win
Michigan continues to do what it needs to do: win games. It dominated all game long in a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday evening. The defense was outstanding once again. Nebraska only made it into Michigan territory twice. It couldn’t get anything going with its backup and later third-string QB under center.
Activists call for mental health crisis unit in wake of fatal Detroit police shooting
Detroit — Local activists are calling for the establishment of an independent mental health crisis response team in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Porter Burks just over a month ago. About 30 people attended Saturday's rally at Adams Butzel Recreation Center despite snow, sleet and 35-degree...
UM police are done with tunnel brawl investigation; it's in prosecutor's hands
Ann Arbor – The incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan-Michigan State game two weeks ago has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review. Melissa Overton, UM Deputy Chief of Police, in a statement Saturday evening to The Detroit News, said the...
Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
Denver – Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
Michigan holds steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is rolling, and holding steady in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Michigan (10-0, 7-0), fresh off a 34-3 trouncing of Nebraska, remained at No. 3 in this week's rankings, released Sunday. No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five, while the rest of the Top 25...
Michigan lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 11
These numbers were drawn Friday. Keno: 2, 8, 9, 10, 18, 22, 26, 30, 35, 36, 40, 45, 47, 48, 51, 58, 61, 66, 68, 71, 73, 80.
Detroit police: Children were 'primary concern' in shooting of Detroit woman
Detroit — Police Chief James E. White on Friday said his department is still investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman by officers Thursday night, noting the victim had already assaulted her young son and mother, and the children in the home were officers' "primary concern." The shooting...
Takeaways from Michigan's close call vs. Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
Detroit — Michigan and Eastern Michigan took the battle of Washtenaw County down the road to the big stage of Little Caesars Arena. Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates put on a show in his regular-season debut with a 30-point performance. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson shared the spotlight and matched that with a 31-point effort.
Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle
Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
Sterling Heights cop shoots at, misses carjacking suspect; state police investigate
Sterling Heights — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sterling Heights police officer who fired his gun at a carjacking suspect and missed, moments before the man plowed the stolen Jeep into a passing car, police said Sunday. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart...
'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA
Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Roseville student charged with five-year felony after bringing loaded gun to school
A Roseville High School student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a misdemeanor, on Thursday after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his backpack Wednesday. The juvenile appeared before Macomb County Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison....
Michigan's running game is rolling but Harbaugh isn't writing off passing game
Ann Arbor – The way Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees it, the run game is working so well that he’s not going to throw the ball just to throw it. But the issue has been not connecting on deep passes, which is a fairly glaring issue this late in the season. Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Saturday and Blake Corum led the team with 162 yards rushing on 28 carries and had one touchdown.
Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan
The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69. With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.
