Michigan State

Detroit News

Insider: Tudor Dixon weighs campaign for Michigan GOP chair

Tudor Dixon, the GOP's unsuccessful nominee for governor, said in a Saturday statement that people are encouraging her to run to be the next chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party and she's considering the idea. "I believe in a bright future for Michigan where we forge a path to win...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers

Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Resource guide for caregivers in Michigan

The Detroit News is committed to producing solutions journalism stories covering and aiding caregivers in connecting to resources. Here are some in Michigan to connect with based on your situation:. Michigan State University Kinship Resource Center. Website: www.kinship.msu.edu. Phone: 800-535-1218; 517-355-9600. Email: kinship@msu.edu. Service area: Statewide. Description: The Kinship Care...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan's defense shuts down Nebraska in blowout win

Michigan continues to do what it needs to do: win games. It dominated all game long in a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday evening. The defense was outstanding once again. Nebraska only made it into Michigan territory twice. It couldn’t get anything going with its backup and later third-string QB under center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Denver – Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
COLORADO STATE
Detroit News

Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle

Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA

Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's running game is rolling but Harbaugh isn't writing off passing game

Ann Arbor – The way Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees it, the run game is working so well that he’s not going to throw the ball just to throw it. But the issue has been not connecting on deep passes, which is a fairly glaring issue this late in the season. Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Saturday and Blake Corum led the team with 162 yards rushing on 28 carries and had one touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan

The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69. With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.
MICHIGAN STATE

