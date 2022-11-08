Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the world-record $1.9 billion drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.""Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional...

