World record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue
Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the world-record $1.9 billion drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.""Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional...
Michigan man found out he won $1M Powerball prize by watching morning news
The Powerball jackpot, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion, hasn't been won since Aug. 3, but a Michigan man got a piece of it. Norman Doerr, who lives in Ubly near Bay City in Huron County, recently purchased a ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 19 — 6-8-15-27-42 —...
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay
UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed. The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols." The delay...
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in a few weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two December payments due to a scheduling quirk in a few weeks, for a total of $1,755. The first payment is scheduled to be sent out to eligible people on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
Powerball lottery warning to check tickets after 2 win massive million-dollar prices ahead of historic $1billion jackpot
LOTTERY officials have warned people to check their tickets after two lucky players won $1million in the Powerball drawer on Saturday night. It came despite nobody matching all numbers to bag the full Powerball jackpot. The jackpot now stands at $1billion with a cash option of $497million a historic figure.
A 62-year-old Michigan said he had to pause the morning news to find out he won $1 million in the lottery
"I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen, and I knew I was a big winner!" Norman Doerr told lottery officials.
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
