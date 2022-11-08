Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Starting Stormy, Ending Windy & Cold Today
We are ahead of that powerful cold front this morning, with highs set early in the 60s today. The front comes through around the mid-day, tumbling temps quickly to the 40s by the early evening. A few storms are possible with the front, along with a strong wind out of the SW ahead of it, then out of the NW behind it. We could see a few wind gusts around 40 mph or stronger throughout the day.

Storms develop Thursday morning
Storms develop along a cold front charging through our region Thursday morning to the middle of the day. The timing to watch will be from 8 AM to 1 PM. We’re watching for some stronger storms but they look more likely to develop as they exit our area to the east. It’s a high shear, low instability setup which leaves things a bit of a wild card.

Tracking A Little Early-Week Snow
The Weather First Team continues to track back-to-back chances for snow moving in early next week. Neither one, Monday’s or the one Tuesday-early Wednesday, looks significant by any means. However our first 1″ of snow could be possible with each one, and with a little wind, we are upping the Hassle Factor just a bit both days.

Light snow possible next week
We’ve seen the first dusting of the year. But not that first 1″+. That looks like it could change for Monday/Tuesday. A storm system passing by to our south will have just enough reach to send some precip our way. The way the atmosphere is set up, this one should be snow. The scenario doesn’t look overpowering but may just put our first winter driving skills of the season to the test.
