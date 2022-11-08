ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Stephens Annual Investment Conference

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3YcO_0j2rH8Hy00

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez to address Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006076/en/

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez. (Photo: Business Wire)

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez

What:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Where:

Nashville, TN

When:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tim e:

2:00 p.m. CT

Webcast :

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006076/en/

CONTACT: Amy Federman

(305) 500-4989

Afederman@Ryder.comBob Brunn

(305) 500-4053

Bob_Brunn@Ryder.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING FLEET MANAGEMENT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Ryder System, Inc.

PUB: 11/08/2022 06:55 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 06:56 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and...
The Associated Press

Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
Ars Technica

America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US

As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
CNBC

Why tracking DEI initiatives and disclosing them is imperative for business

There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
The Associated Press

Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group

HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com

Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M

Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Ultra Safe Nuclear Adds Alexander Superfin to Lead Project Development

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation strengthens its leadership team and project focus, adding Alexander Superfin as Senior Vice President, Project Development. In this role, Alexander will drive progress on projects in the field for Ultra Safe Nuclear including site characterization, site-specific engineering, and ensuring nuclear plant license applications are submitted to nuclear regulators globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005072/en/ Alexander Superfin joins Ultra Safe Nuclear as Senior Vice President, Project Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta, company and state officials announced Friday, investing up to $2.6 billion over multiple phases. Freyr Battery said it would build an initial plant that would produce batteries that could hold 34 gigawatt hours of electricity each year. Among battery plants currently operating, that would be the second-largest worldwide, behind a factory owned by Panasonic and Tesla in Nevada. Freyr CEO Tom Jensen told attendees at the announcement in the Atlanta suburb of Newnan that the company’s vision of using renewable energy to make batteries could play an important role in reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation and transportation. The company’s initial plan is targeted toward storing electricity produced by renewable sources and releasing it later, but Jensen said sales to vehicle makers could also be included. Jensen said battery production is a “massive growth opportunity,” predicting 70% of decarbonization efforts will somehow include batteries.
GEORGIA STATE
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More

This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
getnews.info

Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain

As a result of the international situation, a bear market has prevailed in the stock, bond and crypto markets, and many projects have been submerged in recessionary market conditions. However, the tougher the market conditions are, the more the capabilities of the project are being tested. Recently, Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs and achievements of the top-notch teams that have previously collaborated through the Prodigy Program. The CEO of Fintoch even announced the team’s subsequent key plan during the conference namely a financial public chain, which has ignited the enthusiasm of many crypto enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders in the audience.
The Associated Press

Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

GaleForce Consulting Partners Expands Portfolio of Services to Include Greentree ERP Software

Danvers, MA, USA – November 9, 2022 – GaleForce Consulting Partners (GFC) is excited to bring Greentree ERP software and support services to their portfolio of offerings. Greentree is a powerful, fully integrated business solution for small and mid-sized firms (SMBs) who need a system to grow with them, but who have limited budgets. This product enhances GaleForce’s commitment to their clients and future customers.
getnews.info

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma

As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
The Associated Press

Associated Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $16.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. The asset manager posted revenue...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Qingdao Will Build an International and Innovative City and Continue to Invest in the Development Led by Scientific and Technological Innovation

QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- According to “Qingdao Five-Year Plan for Building an International and Innovative City (2022-2026)”, Qingdao will focus on the two dimensions of “internationalization” and “innovation”, deeply dock with the global innovation chain, industrial chain and talent chain, and further enhance the function of scientific and technological innovation source. In the future, Qingdao will strive to build a marine science city with global influence, an innovation city on intelligent manufacturing with international competitiveness, a national important city of future industries and a nationally renowned science and technology innovation corridor in the Bay Area. Qingdao’s average annual growth of R&D investment in the whole society will be more than 10%, the intensity of R&D investment will reach more than 3.2%, there will be more than 10,000 national high-tech enterprises, the output value of high-tech industries will account for 65% of the industrial output value of enterprises above the designated scale, and the total number of talents will exceed 3 million by 2026. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005447/en/ Unmanned workshop at Haier washing machine factory (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Teamraderie, a B2B MasterClass-style platform for team building, raises $7M

Teamraderie, which provides short, live virtual classes and other content led by experts across different categories used in team-building events alongside software to manage the experiences and run feedback on the impact of the events, has raised $7 million, funding that it will be using to expand its platform with more content and to more customers.
getnews.info

Global Robot Marketplace (robotmp.com) is ready to streaming value in robotics industry

Global Robot Marketplace (robotmp.com) is a brand new robot marketplace and presents all robots, all cobots, robot system integrators, used-robots, robot tools, robot devices, robot software, spare parts, vision devices and resources. The global robotics technology market was valued at $62.75 billion and is estimated to triple in size in...
getnews.info

Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy