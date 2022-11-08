Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller
BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Rival executive comments on Bruins' Mitchell Miller fiasco
BOSTON -- As soon as the Bruins announced the signing of Mitchell Miller, the reaction from Boston fans was impossible to miss. So much so, in fact, that the team announced just two days later that it was "parting ways" with the controversial prospect.Around the league, front offices obviously took notice of the fiasco. And one fellow executive was taken aback by the way the situation played out in Boston."One of the biggest unforced errors I've seen in my two decades working in this sport," an NHL executive texted ESPN's Emily Kaplan.That perspective certainly adds to the confusion of why,...
NBC Sports
Bergeron gives heartfelt explanation of 'special bond' with Marchand
You won't find a better duo on and off the ice than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. These two players have been linemates for about a decade, and few tandems have been more productive. Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive seasons. Marchand has scored above a point-per-game rate for six seasons in a row -- 506 points in 420 games over that span.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER FLOPS IN SWEDISH LEAGUE, HAS CONTRACT TERMINATED
It was supposed to be a prestigious signing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. Instead, the team and their star signing have decided to mutually part ways after 15 games. It is believed that Kristian Vesalainen will head to his home country of Finland and sign there. "After a...
Bluelines: Mike Emrick Remembers Peter McNab
Stan Fischler shares Mike Emrick's memories of Peter McNab, talks about the dangers of making conclusions this early in the season and much more.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 5 Forward Power Play Succeeding Following Injury Returns
Following the best start to a season in franchise history, the Bruins continue to pace the Atlantic Division with 22 points through 13 games. They’ve survived the preseason injury bug, seeing Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand already return to the lineup well ahead of schedule, with Charlie McAvoy expected any day now. The offense is leading the league in scoring, and the defense is top five in goals against per game. Every button head coach Jim Montgomery’s pushed has seemed to work.
NHL
Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Call the Utah Jazz a fluke at your own peril
The Utah Jazz are good. Very good. Expectation-shattering good. Mind-bogglingly good. So good that if you’re one of the four people who actually believed this team would be good at the start of the season, you probably also just won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot. You’re that rare; you also might be a genius.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 0
Stopping all 40 shots he faced, the 21-year-old looked unbeatable while backstopping the Panthers to an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Stronger as the game went on, and required to be stronger as the game went on," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said when asked about Knight's stellar performance between the pipes.
Classmate Bullied by Mitchell Miller Releases Statement
Boston rescinded its contract offer to the 20-year-old after receiving significant backlash.
NHL
Sabres lean on familiarity at forward in preparation for Bruins
Notes from Friday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Don Granato leaned toward familiarity when drawing up the Sabres' forward lines for practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Friday, in preparation for Saturday's home game against the Boston Bruins. The Sabres practiced without captain Kyle Okposo, who was experiencing general soreness and will...
NBC Sports
What we've learned about the Bruins one month into 2022-23 NHL season
Many expected the Boston Bruins to stumble out of the gate to begin the 2022-23 NHL season. Injuries to key players such as Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk would be too much to overcome early on. David Pastrnak's lack of a contract extension would be a distraction. David Krejci might not be an elite playmaker anymore at age 36 after taking a year off from the NHL.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Front Office Embarrassment, Marchand & More
It was a week of success on the ice for the Boston Bruins, but it was a bad look off the ice for management. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look back at a conversational signing, a milestone for one of their top players, a reunion between former teammates and coach, and much more.
Bills at Lions Thanksgiving Game to Feature John Madden Tribute
Madden is widely credited with raising the mystique around football on Thanksgiving, a phenomenon the Buffalo Bills will get to experience this year.
CBS Sports
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers details how former Bruins signee Mitchell Miller bullied him: 'It hurts my heart'
After receiving a good deal of backlash for signing Mitchell Miller, the Boston Bruins have chosen to part ways with the 20-year-old defenseman. Now, the victim of Miller's bullying in school, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, has shared his perspective on the matter. The Arizona Coyotes selected Miller in the 2020 NHL Draft,...
