Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Fri 7 am 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Northern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 14:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Northern Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley and Northern Valley Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Expect scattered power outages due to the build-up of frost on power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Many roads remain snow covered and slippery from recent snow fall.
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 15:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following area, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...The northern coastline of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of northern and central Mississippi. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Isle of Wight and the central City of Suffolk through 400 PM EST At 322 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holland, moving north at 30 mph. This storm has a history of producing rotation and may intensify. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Smithfield, Windsor, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Rescue, Kings Fork, Crittenden, Carrollton, Longview, Benns Church, Lummis, Wills Corner, Bethel Church, Chuckatuck, Indika, Lawson, Hobson, Mogarts Beach and Rushmere. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Dinwiddie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 15:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dinwiddie The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 430 PM EST. * At 355 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Purdy, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Dinwiddie around 420 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Wharfs Store and Cherry Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 14:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Light snow tonight into Saturday morning A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into Saturday morning. Minor accumulations of a half inch are possible on grassy or elevated surfaces. Warm ground and road temperatures will keep travel impacts minimal due to warm pavement temperatures, but caution is advised in case of an isolated slick spot. Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. With * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for south central and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Greensville, west central Sussex, south central Dinwiddie and east central Brunswick Counties through 400 PM EST At 333 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Radium, or near Purdy, moving northeast at 30 mph. This storm has also been exhibiting weak rotation. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Purdy around 345 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Cherry Hill and Callaville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Comments / 0