weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Fri 7 am 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour are possible this afternoon.
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Northern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 14:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Northern Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley and Northern Valley Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Expect scattered power outages due to the build-up of frost on power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Many roads remain snow covered and slippery from recent snow fall.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for City of Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 15:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Suffolk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR THE SOUTH CENTRAL CITY OF SUFFOLK WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for southeastern Virginia.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. With * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...The San Juan and vicinity and northeast coastline. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry eve the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry eve the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Polk; Trinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Trinity and northern Polk Counties through 330 PM CST At 243 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Groveton, or 18 miles south of Apple Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corrigan, Groveton and Moscow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
