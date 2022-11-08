ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Residents with mail in ballots can vote in person, but not twice

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — Don’t vote twice.

That’s the message from local supervisors of elections.

After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, some voters requested new ballots because they couldn’t find the old ones.

However, it doesn’t mean they can use the first one if they found it and voted again.

“A voter is permitted up to three ballots,” Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis stated in an email. “A voter may request a Vote By Mail ballot and either mail it back to us, bring it to us, or they may go to a voting location either with or without it and be able to vote a new ballot.”

But officials warned about the illegalities that can happen if people aren’t careful — or are intentionally breaking the law.

“If the voter attempts to do both, we will know and the matter is referred for potential prosecution,” Stamoulis wrote.

According to Florida law, it is a third-degree felony if someone “willfully votes or attempts to vote both in person and by vote-by-mail ballot at any election.” Casting more than one ballot is also a third-degree felony.

Stamoulis wrote that residents can check if they already voted, the status of that ballot and their voter registration on the Supervisor of Election website: www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov/Registration/Check-my-registration.

He wrote a voter must sign the back of a Vote by Mail ballot. That signature on the back flap of envelope is compared with the signature in the supervisor of election’s database. If they match, the unopened envelope is stored in a vault for tabulation on election night. If they don’t match, the envelope is segregated for review by the canvassing board, which is made up of a county judge, the supervisor of elections and the County Commissioners chair.

The voter is then notified to have the chance to cure the “mismatched or missing signature.”

In Sarasota County, voters can sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot notifications that tell when the ballot was mailed and received back in the elections office and counted.

Voters can still notify the supervisor of elections office if they lost their ballot or made a mistake marking it.

“At this late date, a voter can come into our offices and request a pickup ballot or visit their assigned polling location on Election Day to vote in person,” Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.

On Election Day, voters must vote in their assigned precinct at their polling location. If a person asked for a mail-in ballot but prefers to vote in person, the voter will receive a ballot in person, he wrote.

He wrote voters signatures are verified through mail-in or in-person voting. This prevents them from voting twice.

“When a voter votes by mail, their ballot is checked in, signature is verified and their voter record is updated as voted,” Turner wrote. “When a voter votes in person, they present valid photo and signature ID as part of the check-in process. Just like voting by mail, their voter record is updated to reflect they have voted in that election. This updated voting history showing that they already voted prevents them from voting twice.”

According to Florida statutes, if a person returns the Vote By Mail ballot, but forgot to sign it or has been notified that signature does not match the one on file with the election’s office, the ballot will not count. It can count by filling out a Cure Affidavit For Vote-By-Mail Ballot no later than 5 p.m. on the second day after the election.

In Florida, all Vote By Mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

