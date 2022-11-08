Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
kwayradio.com
Man Lied to Get Guns That Were Distributed
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after making false statements in order to buy 38 guns in a matter of just months, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Joshua Butler bought the guns from Mr. Guns and Scheels as well as other stores, but did not buy them for himself. A portion of the guns Butler bought have been recovered in crimes in Chicago. A search of his home found just one gun, another was found in a storage unit owned by Butler, both had obliterated serial numbers. Authorities also found a pound and a half of marijuana and 62 ecstasy pills. He was charged with Making a False Statement During a Firearm Purchase and Being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
kwayradio.com
2nd Warrant for West Union Man
A second warrant has been issued for a West Union man who crashed his vehicle while trying to evade police and in doing so killed his son, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police say 38 year old Curtis Williams failed to appear in court for an unrelated Drunken Driving charge from a traffic stop in Decorah in July. An earlier parole warrant was filed against Williams alleging he violated the terms of his release on September 26th when he led a sheriff’s deputy on chase that reached speeds of 105mph before he rolled into a ditch in Chickasaw County, killing his passenger, his 18 year old son Jaxon. Authorities found a Twisted Tea container in the vehicle. In the July traffic stop in Decorah a state trooper pulled Williams over for a bad headlight. Williams had slurred speech an there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. His blood alcohol content was measured at .189. Troopers also found an open can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle. In October Williams escaped custody and apparently remains at large.
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
KAAL-TV
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
kwayradio.com
Halloween Beating Sentence
kwayradio.com
Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase
A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
iheart.com
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
kchanews.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
Dozens Charged In Major Drug Bust
(Fayette County, IA) — A drug ring’s been busted in Northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a dozen suspects, and seized multiple guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills in drug raids. The deputies made the arrests in Oelwein, Maynard, and rural Fayette County. More than a hundred charges are filed against the dozen suspects, including possession of meth with intent to deliver.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
kchanews.com
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
kwayradio.com
Former Waverly Officer is CF Chief
A former Waverly Police Officer has officially been named Police Chief in Cedar Falls. Mark Howard was named to the position at the city council meeting on Monday. Howard has been serving as the Acting Police Chief since Craig Berte was elevated to Public Safety Director in March. Howard has been with the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department since 2007, serving as an officer, lieutenant, and captain before being named the acting chief. Prior to that he was on the Waverly force for 10 years. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and holds a Master of Arts degree in Public Policy. He beat out Jeff Sitzmann for Chief of Police.
