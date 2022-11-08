DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO