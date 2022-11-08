ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, IL

Related
KWQC

Moline woman arrested, charged in fatal car crash

EAST MOLINE, ILL. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff deputies make an arrest connected to a deadly single-car crash that happened Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving under the influence involving death or serious injury.
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
wdbr.com

Hit-run is Crime of the Week

You’ll have to go back three weeks for the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. It’s a hit-and-run that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, October 20, in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. Police say a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and continued east on Clear Lake.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb

At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
MACOMB, IL
KBUR

Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash

Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
STRONGHURST, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead

UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Rock Island, Scott County police, emergency service scanners switch to digital encryption

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
HAMILTON, IL
Pen City Current

Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges

KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KEOKUK, IA
25newsnow.com

Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Matthew Link Elected Henderson County Sheriff

HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Identity of person wanted after allegedly cashing stolen checks

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of cashing stolen checks. Over the span of around 24 hours, this person allegedly stole $20,000, the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL

