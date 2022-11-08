ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Polling locations open at 6 am Tuesday in Missouri

By Charlie Keegan
 3 days ago
Polling locations open across Missouri open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This midterm election voters will choose a new U.S. Senator to replace retiring Roy Blunt and decide whether to legalize marijuana among several other local and statewide issues.

The Kansas City Election Board oversees voting within the city limits within Jackson County, Missouri. It expects close to 50% of registered voters to cast their ballots this election.

Voters will notice new requirements to receive their ballot. A change in the law requires voters to show a government-issued picture identification to vote. In year’s past, a voter registration card, utility bill with the voter’s name and address, or school ID from a Missouri college were acceptable forms of ID.

Now, voters must show a driver’s license or non-driver’s license that is valid, or expired after the last general election on Nov. 3, 2020. A non-expired military ID and non-expired passport are also acceptable forms of identification.

Voters who don’t have that proof can vote with a provisional ballot. Elections offices will determine the voter’s eligibility and count those votes at a later date.

The Kansas City election board does not tabulate any votes until after 7 p.m. Directors encourage voters to review their sample ballot ahead of time. Voters can print their sample ballot, fill it out, and bring it with them to use as a guide during the election.

