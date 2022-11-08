Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
CPD: Man dead after crashing car into telephone pole in Westwood
Cincinnati police said the man was driving at a high speed before he lost control of the car and hit a pole.
Two in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
About two hours later SWAT was called, police told 2 NEWS crews. There is no information as to why SWAT was called at this time.
Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75
It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
Fox 19
3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.
WKRC
Teens accused of open firing into local neighborhood face judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three teenagers faced a judge Friday after police say they shot up several cars. Neighbors in Goshen Township say they could hear the shots early Thursday morning near the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park. No one was hit, but there are bullet holes in several vehicles. The...
Fox 19
Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
Fox 19
Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a crash on Harrison Avenue. It happened around 5:28 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ramon McNeil, 50, was driving a Mercury Sable southeast on Harrison away from Westwood and toward South Fairmount. He lost control of the car,...
WKRC
3 teens arrested in Goshen Township with AR-15, AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun in car
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three teens with high-powered weapons are arrested for firing those shots in a local neighborhood. Shattered glass and bullet holes remain after five cars and two mobile homes were hit by gun fire at the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park in Goshen Township. Neighbors say...
WLWT 5
Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
WKRC
2 suspects who allegedly fired shots at deputy, led police on 2 chases appear in court
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Two men accused of shooting at Hamilton County deputies after breaking into a home in Green Township appeared in Kenton County court Wednesday. Aaron Clower and Zach Harp were arrested after a chase that ended in Northern Kentucky Tuesday. According to court papers, Clower drove...
Butler Township shooting suspect indicted for murder; Death penalty requested
The death penalty has not been brought up in Montgomery County since May of 2017 when a woman shot two of her children in the head.
Butler County man accused of shooting a neighbor is indicted on aggravated murder charge
BUTLER COUNTY — “Senseless and despicable act” is how Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones described the killing of a man shot by his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page. A Butler County grand jury indicted Austin Gene Combs, 26, on...
1017thepoint.com
MAN FOUND IN EVERTON CEMETERY DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED WOUND
(Everton, IN)--The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released more information on the latest body to be found in or near a cemetery. A body was found Tuesday in Everton Cemetery. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. Thursday, investigators said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The Indiana State Police assisted with the most recent investigation.
WKRC
Man charged in connection with 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Seven years after a homicide in College Hill, a suspect has been named. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue. Markel Love, 27, was charged with murder on Thursday. He recently took a plea deal...
Hamilton County deputy reinstated after getting fired for 'excessive force'
A Hamilton County deputy has been reinstated after getting fired for "excessive force" in 2020. Jesse Franklin was found not guilty of assault. An arbitrator ordered him reinstated with back pay.
wnewsj.com
WPD seeks info on attempted armed robbery, assault
WILMINGTON — Police are seeking information related to an attempted armed robbery. On Thursday at 1:43 a.m., the Wilmington Police Department responded to Speedway at 393 E. Locust St. for a reported attempted robbery, according to a news release from the WPD. Officers were advised by the clerk at...
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill
Police arrested Markel Love, 27, for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson. According to police, Lampson was shot during a robbery.
