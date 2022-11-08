ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
101.5 The BUZZ

Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75

It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Teens accused of open firing into local neighborhood face judge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three teenagers faced a judge Friday after police say they shot up several cars. Neighbors in Goshen Township say they could hear the shots early Thursday morning near the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park. No one was hit, but there are bullet holes in several vehicles. The...
GOSHEN, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a crash on Harrison Avenue. It happened around 5:28 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ramon McNeil, 50, was driving a Mercury Sable southeast on Harrison away from Westwood and toward South Fairmount. He lost control of the car,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN FOUND IN EVERTON CEMETERY DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED WOUND

(Everton, IN)--The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released more information on the latest body to be found in or near a cemetery. A body was found Tuesday in Everton Cemetery. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. Thursday, investigators said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The Indiana State Police assisted with the most recent investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Man charged in connection with 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Seven years after a homicide in College Hill, a suspect has been named. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue. Markel Love, 27, was charged with murder on Thursday. He recently took a plea deal...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeks info on attempted armed robbery, assault

WILMINGTON — Police are seeking information related to an attempted armed robbery. On Thursday at 1:43 a.m., the Wilmington Police Department responded to Speedway at 393 E. Locust St. for a reported attempted robbery, according to a news release from the WPD. Officers were advised by the clerk at...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, OH

