Greg Wesley
3d ago

😻 All METRO DETROIT area must vote all Blue for all Democrats today or move out of the Metropolitan area , today. Blue Wave in Effect '22 - 24 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💢💯💢💯💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Related
Detroit News

Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities

Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?

Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

9 ways history was made in Michigan's midterm election

More than 4.5 million voters cast ballots in Michigan's election Tuesday, breaking the turnout record set in 2018 for a midterm election. It was not the only milestone hit: From electing their first Black Republican to Congress to putting Democrats in control in Lansing, Michigan voters ushered in a number of historic firsts.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

How Michigan’s congressional makeup changed in the 2022 midterms

With one less congressional seat and three newcomers added to Michigan’s Congressional roster, the makeup of Michigan’s U.S. House offices saw a notable shift in the 2022 midterms. Next term, three freshmen— Democrats Hilary Scholten and Shri Thanedar, along with Republican John James— will join the 10 incumbents...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power

Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three

Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan

(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Proposal 1: Voters pass plan to shorten term limits, require politicians to disclose finances

Term limits will tighten and private finances will become public for some politicians in Michigan, as voters passed Proposal 1 in Tuesday’s general election. Proposal 1 had 2.4 million people voting in favor when the Associated Press called the race at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. That’s twice as many as the 1.2 million votes against the measure counted before AP called the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Democrats could take control of Michigan Senate and House

The Associated Press is yet to call many races, but early results suggest Democrats could take control of the state House and Senate or it could be a tie in both chambers. Gongwer Michigan is reporting Democrats have taken control of the state Senate for the first time since 1984. Democrats also have control of the House for the first time since 2010, Gongwer is reporting. The Michigan Information and Research Service Inc. is making the same calls.
