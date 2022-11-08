Read full article on original website
Greg Wesley
3d ago
😻 All METRO DETROIT area must vote all Blue for all Democrats today or move out of the Metropolitan area , today. Blue Wave in Effect '22 - 24 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💢💯💢💯💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Reply
3
Related
Detroit News
Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities
Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
Michigan sees Democratic domination after party sweeps state, legislative and federal contests
The last time Democrats won full control over Michigan’s state government, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was in theaters, Olivia Newton-John’s song “Physical” was the number one song on Billboard’s Top 100 singles and the war dramady “M*A*S*H” was on its penultimate season.
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?
Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
Detroit News
9 ways history was made in Michigan's midterm election
More than 4.5 million voters cast ballots in Michigan's election Tuesday, breaking the turnout record set in 2018 for a midterm election. It was not the only milestone hit: From electing their first Black Republican to Congress to putting Democrats in control in Lansing, Michigan voters ushered in a number of historic firsts.
DePerno not ruling out run for Michigan GOP chair after AG loss
NOVI, MI – Matthew DePerno may have lost the attorney general race, but soon he could be angling for something else: chair of the Michigan Republican Party. “We’re not ruling it out,” campaign manager Tyson Shepard told MLive. “Matt wants to ensure that the GOP candidates moving...
Michigan Republican Party blames election losses on Tudor Dixon, Trump
Less than 48 hours after polls closed and Democrats emerged from the midterm election poised to take control of every branch of state government, the Michigan Republican Party released a scathing memo blaming their electoral failures largely on Tudor Dixon, her campaign and former president Donald Trump. There’s a forest...
fox2detroit.com
Leaders say Democratic-led Michigan will reflect state's diversity
Democrats will control chambers of the House and Senate for the first time in almost 40 years. Michigan leaders and LGBTQ+ leaders say this will reflect the state's diversity.
fox2detroit.com
'A bloodbath': State Republicans lick their wounds after Blue wave result
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The day after coming up short in state races from the top of the ticket on down, Michigan Republicans were set to meet at Johnny Black's Public House in Orion Township. Some Republicans who spoke to FOX 2 about why the Democrats won big, cited the...
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
How Michigan’s congressional makeup changed in the 2022 midterms
With one less congressional seat and three newcomers added to Michigan’s Congressional roster, the makeup of Michigan’s U.S. House offices saw a notable shift in the 2022 midterms. Next term, three freshmen— Democrats Hilary Scholten and Shri Thanedar, along with Republican John James— will join the 10 incumbents...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
95.3 MNC
Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three
Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
WLNS
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate …. Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?. What's next for Michigan's legislature?. Deer gone wild. Gov....
thecentersquare.com
Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan
(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
Proposal 1: Voters pass plan to shorten term limits, require politicians to disclose finances
Term limits will tighten and private finances will become public for some politicians in Michigan, as voters passed Proposal 1 in Tuesday’s general election. Proposal 1 had 2.4 million people voting in favor when the Associated Press called the race at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. That’s twice as many as the 1.2 million votes against the measure counted before AP called the race.
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Democrats could take control of Michigan Senate and House
The Associated Press is yet to call many races, but early results suggest Democrats could take control of the state House and Senate or it could be a tie in both chambers. Gongwer Michigan is reporting Democrats have taken control of the state Senate for the first time since 1984. Democrats also have control of the House for the first time since 2010, Gongwer is reporting. The Michigan Information and Research Service Inc. is making the same calls.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 10