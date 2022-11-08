ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states

Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats’ gains in Tuesday’s elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
MICHIGAN STATE
8 News Now

Democrat Susie Lee defeats Republican April Becker for Las Vegas congressional seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County. Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had 48.44%. Friday’s results showed Lee winning by 123,263 votes to Becker’s 115,810 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy