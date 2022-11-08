ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity

TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Mum sparks debate after admitting she hid her pregnancy for nine months

A devoted new mum has shared how she kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Yep, it's a story that's giving us major Kylie Jenner flashbacks, as TikToker Miranda Zilkowsky revealed she kept her pregnancy a secret and didn't regret it one bit. Check out the video reveal here:
Former reality star opens up about baby boy's Down's syndrome diagnosis

Former reality TV star Emily Maynard has opened up on her baby boy's Down's syndrome diagnosis. Emily, 36, took part on the 15th season of hit ABC dating series The Bachelor and its spin-off, The Bachelorette. She is now happily married to Tyler Johnson, and the couple recently announced the...
Olivia Culpo says she was left with 'no sense of identity' after split from Nick Jones

Olivia Culpo has spoken out about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, explaining how she felt she had 'no sense of identity' after they broke up. Discussing the relationship during the premiere of her new reality show, The Culpo Sisters - which Olivia stars in alongside sisters Sophia and Aurora - Olivia explained how she felt after the pair broke up.
Charlotte Crosby praised for normalising post-pregnancy body in latest Instagram photo

Charlotte Crosby has recently given birth to a baby girl, and the Geordie Shore star has been praised for normalising a post-pregnancy body in her latest Instagram photo. The reality star, 32, took to the social media platform on Thursday to thank her other half, Jake Ankers, for organising such a ‘special’ surprise for their ‘official anniversary’, and it included a stunning spread of roses, candles and heart-shaped balloons. Dreamy.
Millie Bobby Brown admits Finn Wolfhard is a ‘lousy kisser’

Millie Bobby Brown has been locking lips with her co-star Finn Wolfhard ever since she got her big break on Netflix's Stranger Things back in 2016. Now that she's a little older, and has had her own personal romances off-screen, Millie can definitively conclude one thing: Finn Wolfhard is a 'lousy' kisser.
Kevin the Carrot is trapped Home Alone for Aldi's 2022 Christmas advert

Kevin the Carrot is channelling his inner Macaulay Culkin in this year's Aldi Christmas advert, after he's accidentally left home alone and finds himself fighting off an intruder. Check out the advert for yourself here:. Poor Kevin has been left at home while his family - Katie, Baby, Jasper, and...
