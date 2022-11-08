Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Newly elected New Hanover County Board of Education members hopeful for positive change in the near future
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a surprise sweep on election night, Republicans claimed all four open school board seats, ousting two incumbents. Three new faces will join the New Hanover County Board of Education in December. The only incumbent returning is Pete Wildeboer, with Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu losing their bids for re-election.
WECT
Wilmington leaders considering loan for permanent supportive housing rehabilitation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a loan of up to $698,593 to Cape Fear Collective for the rehabilitation of permanent supportive housing in Wilmington. Funds would come from money in the Community Development Block Grant - Corona Virus that was previously allocated for permanent supportive...
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Alleged voter intimidation reported at some New Hanover County polling sites
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several complaints have been filed during the 2022 General Election throughout the state, but most have been submitted in New Hanover County. All of those involved intimidation at polling sites. Two potential voter intimidation incidents were reported to the State Board of Elections,...
Bladen County 2022 midterm election results
ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WECT
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event will be held at American Legion Post 10 in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to 19. The American Legion Department of North Carolina, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs have partnered to host this event.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WECT
“It’s wonderful:” Wilmington community honors America’s Veterans
Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. While the land is private according to property records the fact remains that the road has been utilized by the public for years.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
WECT
Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WECT
Battleship half marathon happening Sunday, some traffic impacts in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veterans Day traditions continue Sunday with the Battleship half marathon. There will be about 2,000 participants representing 35 states and 4 countries, including men and women serving in the United States Military. The race starts at 7:00 a.m. on Front Street between Princess Street and Market...
WECT
Wilmington play seeks to educate community on 1898 Massacre and Coup d’état
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A play showing at Thalian Hall this weekend is seeking to educate attendees on the events that transpired in Wilmington 124 years ago. “What The River Knows” is finally taking the stage after a third try and over twenty years of work. This passion...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dobby from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Although shy, Dobby is a very sweet dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation, per her handlers. At a young age, it is believed that she was hit by...
Comments / 0