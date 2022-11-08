ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Alleged voter intimidation reported at some New Hanover County polling sites

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several complaints have been filed during the 2022 General Election throughout the state, but most have been submitted in New Hanover County. All of those involved intimidation at polling sites. Two potential voter intimidation incidents were reported to the State Board of Elections,...
Bladen Journal

Bladen County 2022 midterm election results

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day

As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Dobby from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Although shy, Dobby is a very sweet dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation, per her handlers. At a young age, it is believed that she was hit by...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy