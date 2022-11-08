ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Boxy Cardigans as Soft and Stylish as Mindy Kaling’s Latest Lewk

By Beth Ann Mayer
 3 days ago
Mindy Kaling Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Sweater weather is here, and Mindy Kaling is cozying up to a super-comfortable style. The actress/writer/producer showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live with a style that matched her relaxed attitude in cuffed boyfriend jeans, mules and a colorful boxy sweater. The cardigan, cropped at the waist like a perfect Chanel blazer, featured bright green, yellow and red stripes. Navy and white stripes kept it grounded and office-friendly.

The button-up sweater, part of La Ligne x Target line, recently sold out. But other retailers have similar boxy, slightly-cropped styles at price points for any budget. Some have stripes, others are solid, and all of them are perfect for layering. Here’s where to find a cardigan that’s as stylish as it is comfortable.

12 Boxy Cardigan Sweaters to Wear All Season

We often fall back on dark neutrals during the winter months. But this cropped cardigan with multi-directional ribbed texture comes in a statement-making neon pink color. The sale price, down 25% to $59 at Bloomingdale’s, is equally eye-popping. It’s also available in black if retreating to neutrals is your style (no shame). AQUA Mixed Rib Cropped Cardigan, Originally $78, Now $59 at Bloomingdales

Open Edit’s chunky crop cardigan has a crew neck that allows it to double as a shirt and button closures that let an under-layer shine. The lightweight cotton blend is super-soft, and the cable-knit body and ribbed cuffs add interest. Open Edit Cable Knit Crop Cardigan, $69 at Nordstrom

It may be more than five times pricier than the cardigan worn by Kaling, but the cashmere material makes this puff-sleeve cardigan worth the investment. It’s available for 12% off in a beachside blue, down to $200 from $228. Light gray and black options are full price. Puff-Sleeve Cardigan Sweater, $200 at J.Crew

Simple and so-soft inside and out, Madewell’s Cameron Ribbed Cropped Cardigan is the quintessential cozy season piece. It boasts 4.6 stars out of five, with previous buyers praising its cropped look and comfy feel. The ribbed texture, v-neck and three-button closure give it timeless appeal, so ordering it in more than one of the five available colors is unlikely to trigger buyer’s remorse. Madewell’s Cameron Ribbed Cropped Cardigan, $98 at Nordstrom

For the person who simply can’t remain neutral, consider this cropped knit cardigan by Topshop. The red and white striped body and red cuffs take you seamlessly from fall to the holiday season. The sweater falls around the waist, but the all-over boxy style keeps it relaxed. Heads up: There are no buttons, so consider this piece for layering. Topshop Open Front Crop Knit Cardigan, $63 at Nordstrom

A cropped and boxy silhouette puts this cardigan on-trend. But the three-button closures and black color ensure it won’t feel outdated even if body-hugging styles come back around. Whistles Cropped Cardigan, $199 at Bloomingdale’s

Gap’s soft-as-a-puppy cardigan is currently 40% off, on sale for $32. Cable-knit detailing all over provides the otherwise basic relaxed-fit sweater with some subtle texture. Cable-Knit Cardigan, Originally $80, Now $32 at Gap

The multi-colored design of this long-sleeve cardigan lets you stand out like Kaling at a similar — actually, lower — price. The drop sleeves, open front and loose-fitting silhouette make it a cinch to throw on when on the go. SweatyRocks Women’s Color Block Long-Sleeve Cardigan, $29 on Amazon

Large-than-normal buttons, drop sleeves and ribbed texture give this classic cardigan a little bit of interest. It’s available in black, sepia tint (brown), ombre blue, wild aster (magenta) and silver lining (light gray). Vero Moda Lea V-Neck Button-Front Cardigan, $49 at Bloomingdale’s

The grandpa sweater gets a stylish update with this multi-colored, striped cardigan. Like Kaling’s, the cardigan is grounded in a neutral (in this case, brown). Pendleton plays with proportion, balancing the boxy fit with a slim hemline, which falls at the waist and cuffs. Pendleton Women's Cropped Button Front Cotton Cardigan Sweater, $88-121 on Amazon

Shave 40% off this cardigan with code FRIEND at check-out. The loose style isn’t as dramatic as some of the others on this list, but it certainly strays from slim-fitting. The lightweight, breathable fabric makes it ideal for layering over dresses and tanks, and the cropped cut makes it a perfect companion to the super high-waisted pants that are currently everywhere. Merino Cardigan, $30 at Gap

Next Up: 10 Ways to Copy the Look of Jennifer Garner's Bootcut Jeans

