KCRG.com
Three charged in fatal January shooting of Cedar Rapids teen
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
kwayradio.com
2nd Warrant for West Union Man
A second warrant has been issued for a West Union man who crashed his vehicle while trying to evade police and in doing so killed his son, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police say 38 year old Curtis Williams failed to appear in court for an unrelated Drunken Driving charge from a traffic stop in Decorah in July. An earlier parole warrant was filed against Williams alleging he violated the terms of his release on September 26th when he led a sheriff’s deputy on chase that reached speeds of 105mph before he rolled into a ditch in Chickasaw County, killing his passenger, his 18 year old son Jaxon. Authorities found a Twisted Tea container in the vehicle. In the July traffic stop in Decorah a state trooper pulled Williams over for a bad headlight. Williams had slurred speech an there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. His blood alcohol content was measured at .189. Troopers also found an open can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle. In October Williams escaped custody and apparently remains at large.
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
kwayradio.com
Man Lied to Get Guns That Were Distributed
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after making false statements in order to buy 38 guns in a matter of just months, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Joshua Butler bought the guns from Mr. Guns and Scheels as well as other stores, but did not buy them for himself. A portion of the guns Butler bought have been recovered in crimes in Chicago. A search of his home found just one gun, another was found in a storage unit owned by Butler, both had obliterated serial numbers. Authorities also found a pound and a half of marijuana and 62 ecstasy pills. He was charged with Making a False Statement During a Firearm Purchase and Being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
KAAL-TV
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
cbs2iowa.com
Teenager arrested for shooting of a college student near Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids Police say they have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Mount Mercy University Student. On Thursday, November 3rd, a 21-year-old male Mount Mercy University student was shot in the arm while walking near campus. Police have arrested 16-year-old Natorian Smith of Cedar Rapids. Charges on Smith include:
kchanews.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
kwayradio.com
Halloween Beating Sentence
A third and final sentence has been handed down for a beating in Charles City last Halloween, according to KIMT. 32 year old Michelle Keagle was given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury and serious misdemeanor Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keagle along with brothers Brandon and Zachary Starkey got into an intoxicated argument with a friend. They left their victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage. Both Starkeys pleaded guilty to Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Zachary was ordered to spend 30 days in jail, three to five years of supervised probation, and pay a $430 fine. Brandon got the same sentence but avoided jail.
iheart.com
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
KCRG.com
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -David Swenka said he suspected something was wrong on the evening of October 24 when his wife didn’t come home from bingo. “Normally she’s home by 10:15. So, 10:30 or so I started calling her phone and no answer, no answer,” said Swenka. “About 11:00, 11:15, I seen a police car pull up.”
After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close
After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have confirmed they’re investigating a developing situation in the area of 74th Street and C Avenue northeast Wednesday morning. Police said they have made an arrest in the situation, but have not provided additional details. No one was injured in the...
Dozens Charged In Major Drug Bust
(Fayette County, IA) — A drug ring’s been busted in Northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a dozen suspects, and seized multiple guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills in drug raids. The deputies made the arrests in Oelwein, Maynard, and rural Fayette County. More than a hundred charges are filed against the dozen suspects, including possession of meth with intent to deliver.
