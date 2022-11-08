A second warrant has been issued for a West Union man who crashed his vehicle while trying to evade police and in doing so killed his son, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police say 38 year old Curtis Williams failed to appear in court for an unrelated Drunken Driving charge from a traffic stop in Decorah in July. An earlier parole warrant was filed against Williams alleging he violated the terms of his release on September 26th when he led a sheriff’s deputy on chase that reached speeds of 105mph before he rolled into a ditch in Chickasaw County, killing his passenger, his 18 year old son Jaxon. Authorities found a Twisted Tea container in the vehicle. In the July traffic stop in Decorah a state trooper pulled Williams over for a bad headlight. Williams had slurred speech an there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. His blood alcohol content was measured at .189. Troopers also found an open can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle. In October Williams escaped custody and apparently remains at large.

WEST UNION, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO