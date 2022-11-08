Read full article on original website
fox29.com
'Every vote counts': 2 Pa. House races still too close to call, affirming importance of voting
HORSHAM, Pa. - After Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania House races are still too close to call. Voters in parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties are still waiting to learn which candidate will represent them in the state House. "That’s very scary. I didn’t realize right now, until you said it,...
kensingtonvoice.com
In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote
On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
aroundambler.com
Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat
The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
Judge orders Pa. DHS to take 15 juveniles from overcrowded Philly detention center
A Commonwealth Court judge ordered Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services to take custody of 15 juveniles due to overcrowding at a juvenile detention facility in West Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
billypenn.com
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
Democrat Munroe wins 144th state House district, flipping the seat
Democrat Brian Munroe has won the race for the 144th state House District seat in Bucks County, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory on Wednesday. The AP called the race on Thursday evening. “With a 400-plus-vote lead and knowing the few outstanding votes that are still out there…...
phillyvoice.com
Four Democrats breeze to wins in Philly City Council special elections
Since August, four Philadelphia City Councilmembers – at-large members Derek Green and Allan Domb, plus 7th District representative Maria Quiñoes-Sanchez and Cherelle Parker from the 9th District – have resigned their positions in the city government with the intention of running for mayor in the primary election next spring.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455.
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA
A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
Maj Toure: Gun Control Is 'the Most Racist Practice in America'
Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philadelphia
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Owner of site that Mehmet Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally through a political action committee. Oz’s party is set for the Newtown Athletic Club, which offers on its website...
