Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO