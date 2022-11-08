ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

MLive

Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Judicial Races

Arianne Elizabeth Slay of Ypsilanti won election to a six-year term in 22nd District Circuit Court with nearly 71-percent of the vote. Slay defeated Marla Linderman Richelew of Ann Arbor. In the race for a six-year term in 14-A District Court, Karl Barr of Ann Arbor garnered nearly 58-percent voter...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Young Michigan voters played big role in 2022 midterm election

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Young voters played a big role in the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. "Voting, I think, is the one way our voice is heard toward something," said Delsa Lopez, a student at the University of Michigan. Students here at the University of Michigan waited...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

2022 Michigan General Election Results

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win

Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
