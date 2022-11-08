Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor officials call election ‘complete success’ despite 6-hour lines
ANN ARBOR, MI — While Ann Arbor faced some scrutiny and criticism this week for having election lines up to six hours long on the University of Michigan campus, city officials are saying the city prioritized quality over speed. Mayor Christopher Taylor and other City Council members took turns...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
Hello, Ann Arbor: The rise of ‘chonky’ campus squirrels; how Ann Arbor voted
Whew, it was a busy week in Ann Arbor. We were up late Tuesday night, noshing on pizza and reporting election results as they came in. We were also out on the University of Michigan’s campus with students who waited several hours to register and vote. Big voter turnout,...
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
Voters stick with incumbents in Washtenaw County school board races
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in school board races across Washtenaw County largely stuck with incumbents in making their ballot selections in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, with just one incumbent voted out of their board seat. Lincoln Consolidated Schools board member Jason Donovan Moore is the only incumbent...
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Judicial Races
Arianne Elizabeth Slay of Ypsilanti won election to a six-year term in 22nd District Circuit Court with nearly 71-percent of the vote. Slay defeated Marla Linderman Richelew of Ann Arbor. In the race for a six-year term in 14-A District Court, Karl Barr of Ann Arbor garnered nearly 58-percent voter...
‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
Young Michigan voters played big role in 2022 midterm election
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Young voters played a big role in the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. "Voting, I think, is the one way our voice is heard toward something," said Delsa Lopez, a student at the University of Michigan. Students here at the University of Michigan waited...
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
Ann Arbor voters approve climate-action tax proposal with 71% support
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is about to get super serious about doing its part to tackle climate change. City voters overwhelmingly approved a 20-year, climate-action tax proposal Tuesday, Nov. 8, setting the stage for big community investments in renewable energy and other initiatives as the city aims to achieve community-wide carbon-neutrality by 2030.
State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win
Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
