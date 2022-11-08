Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Hypebae
Emily Bode Aujla of BODE Wins the 2022 CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year Award
Emily Bode of BODE has been named the CFDA 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year. While this is already a huge accomplishment for the designer, who founded the brand in 2016, it’s an even bigger deal considering who she was up against. This year, her competition was Fear of God‘s Jerry Lorenzo, Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria.
Hypebae
Drake Is Reportedly Working on a Chrome Hearts Collab
Drake, who is being sued alongside 21 Savage by Vogue publisher Condé Nast for making fake magazine covers, is reportedly working on a collaboration with Chrome Hearts. As reported by Page Six, the Canadian rapper recently visited New York City for a meeting with Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts. An insider noted that the two met at a small cocktail bar “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points,” while another source shared that the two are “longtime friends” and a collaboration “wouldn’t be unusual” as “they’re super close.”
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Hypebae
The Best Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase finally made its way to our screens and it did not disappoint. For its fourth consecutive year, the runway show featured an even more exciting line-up of models, actors and musicians debuting the lingerie brand’s latest styles. This year, the showcase...
Hypebae
Givenchy Releases Spring 2023 Collection With (b).STROY
Luxury brand Givenchy has partnered with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY for a special Spring 2023 capsule collection. Bonding over a shared love of fashion and the belief that style should be accessible for all, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams and design duo Brick Owens and Dieter Grams bring an experimental approach to streetwear and high fashion. The collection keeps the future of the industry at the forefront of both the brands’ and wearers’ minds as it utilizes innovative materials and champions inclusivity.
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Hypebae
Flea Takes Center Stage for Stussy x Dries Van Noten's New Campaign
After A$AP Nast teased the collaboration earlier this month, we have been patiently waiting for Stussy and Dries Van Noten‘s collection and it’s finally here — almost. The Belgian fashion label and Southern California brand have joined forces to present a psychedelic offering that effortlessly merges their juxtaposing aesthetics.
Hypebae
Bimini Bon Boulash and Winnie Harlow Star in Ciroc's First UK Campaign
Premium French vodka brand CÎROC just dropped its first-ever U.K. campaign, all about “making big moves” and inspiring others to do the same. Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and all-round icon, Bimini Bon Boulash, alongside supermodel Winnie Harlow, the campaign aims to highlight the pioneers of self-expression and celebrating yourself, while revelling in the drama that comes along with it. Spotlighting three of the brand’s most-loved flavours, including Pineapple and Red Berry, the visuals aim to celebrate creative outliers and cultural pioneers.
Hypebae
The Highlight Room NYC Denies Curvy Models Entry in Fatphobic Incident
Last week, models Alexa Jay and Gabriella Halikas visited The Highlight Room in NYC for a friend’s birthday. Little did they know, their harmless night out would spark a new “trend”: calling out fatphobes. Halikas and Jay were waiting in line at The Highlight Room with about...
Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Her Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: It Turned ‘Into A Wildfire’
Sydney Sweeney opened up about the controversy over her photos from a family celebration that became fuel for social media trolls earlier this year. After the Euphoria actress held a 60th birthday party for her mom where attendees wore MAGA-inspired red hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again,” backlash ensued, with a viral campaign criticizing Sydney for her alleged political views. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” she told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
Hypebae
Beats Taps Melody Ehsani for Limited-Edition Powerbeats Pro
Beats has enlisted the fashion expertise of renowned designer, Melody Ehsani, for a limited-edition take on the brand’s signature Powerbeats Pro. Offering a fresh take on the brand’s classic design, the collaboration utilizes Ehsani’s bold, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic and well-known script. Customized in a contrasting colorway, the left ear hook comes in navy blue with lime green accents, while the right hook comes in a bright coral with light pink accent. Both earpieces feature the playful phrase “If you can read this, you’re too close” in Ehsani’s personal handwriting, giving the wearer ultimate control of their personal space.
Blink-182 Funko Pop: Where to Pre-Order the Must-Have Collectible Before It’s Gone
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The sold-out Blink-182 Funko Pop! collector’s set is back in stock and available for pre-order. Funko’s Blink-182 vinyl figurines were initially released in August to celebrate the punk-pop band’s 30th anniversary. The Funko set, inspired by the “What’s My Age Again?” music video, features Pop! vinyls of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge rocking out in their birthday suits. Each vinyl figure stands approximately 3.75 to 4.4....
Hypebae
Every Red Flag Bartise Revealed on 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Bartise Bowden of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind first piqued our interest as the strangely emotionally mature 25-year-old, and quickly revealed that we overestimated him. On the quest for love, he fumbled — several times — so naturally, we have to break down every moment his show mate Nancy Rodriguez should’ve run for the hills.
Hypebae
Britney Spears Reveals Khloé Kardashian Is Her Hair Inspiration
In an unlikely turn of events, pop queen Britney Spears just revealed that Khloé Kardashian is her hair inspiration. Spears shared a picture of Kardashian with curly hair on Twitter with a caption that read ”She’s the reason I crimp my hair now! How f’n hot is that… but I don’t see how hers is more puffy! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful.”
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Stars in Good American's New Diamond Life Campaign
Khloé Kardashian‘s inclusive denim brand, Good American, just launched its most glam collection ever, dubbed “Diamond Life.”. Taking cues from glittercore trends of the early aughts, the new collection plans to bring back sparkle in a big way, through adding crystal and diamanté embroidery to some of the brand’s most popular styles. Comprising sweatshirts, T-shirts, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers, the collection offers the perfect fusion of comfort and glam for the festive season.
Hypebae
"Life Is a Game" in Diesel's Holiday 2022 Campaign
Glenn Martens is gearing up for the festive season, launching a new holiday campaign for Diesel. Having birthed numerous buzzy fashion moments for the label, Martens highlights some of the brand’s bestsellers such as the logo belt, as well as the 1DR bag. The viral accessories are accompanied by garments from Diesel’s Resort 2023 collection set in front of Christmas-themed backdrops featuring snow and candy canes. A continuation of Martens’ playful aesthetic, the range is comprised of logo sweaters, waterproof denim jackets, coats, neon sweater dresses and more.
Hypebae
Rihanna To Drop Second 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Track "Born Again"
Rihanna is soon dropping “Born Again” — her second single off of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song was written by The-Dream, who also penned the singer-slash-entrepreneur’s 2007 hit “Umbrella.”. In “Born Again,” Rihanna sings, “Wherever you are, I’ll be there/ We carry...
Hypebae
Lanvin Releases Flash X Sneakers for Women
Lanvin has just unveiled the Flash X sneakers for women, adapting the original menswear silhouette for a more inclusive approach. Merging sporty-chic style with a high-fashion aesthetic, the luxury trainers bear an absolutely futuristic look that still retains the brand’s signature Parisian elegance. The expertly designed sneakers boast an aerodynamic shape, lending to its function as well as its form. The footwear‘s rubber, nylon and resin construction achieves a thoroughly durable shoe, while its microfiber sole result in an unparalleled lightweight feel.
Hypebae
Rihanna Has a Message for Fans Regarding New Music
Ever since Rihanna announced she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans have been wondering if that also means a new album is on the way. Well, the singer just cleared up any rumors by letting her Navy know that’s “not true,” unfortunately. “Super...
