Olathe, KS

Salina Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kshb.com

Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi

Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
KCTV 5

3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
OLATHE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
