Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas police identified
Kansas City Missouri police identified the suspect shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas officer after shooting at police Wednesday.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
WIBW
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
kshb.com
Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
WIBW
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
KVOE
Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi
Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
KCTV 5
3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KAKE TV
Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0