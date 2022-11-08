Read full article on original website
Here’s what early Nov. 8 election results are showing for Jackson County races
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Residents in Jackson County may have filled out their ballots, but the election results are still coming in. Voters are deciding the fate of local candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more in the Nov. 8 general election.
Here’s who voters picked in the contested Jackson County commission races on Nov. 8
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Voters have picked a longtime incumbent commissioner and a newcomer in the two contested Jackson County Board of Commissioner races in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. John Willis, a Democrat from Jackson, defeated incumbent Republican Jeromy Alexander for the District 7 seat that covers...
Road millages pass, fail in Jackson County townships in Nov. 8 election
JACKSON, MI – Voters living in two Jackson County townships were split road bond and millage proposals that appeared on their Nov. 8 election ballots. Voters living in Leoni Township voted against a $25.6-million bond to repair all of its local roads, while Concord Township passed a renewal of a road millage for continued maintenance and repairs.
Greater Lansing local proposal and millages: General election results
Voters in mid-Michigan had several local proposals to decide on during the Nov. 8 general election. Below are the results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties. All vote tallies are unofficial until certified by boards of canvassers. Ingham County. Delhi Charter Township Parks, Trails and Recreation Millage Renewal Proposal...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
Live: Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters across Jackson County are casting their ballots in Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election to decide the fate of candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of...
Voters say no to jail addition, 911 improvement proposals in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Separate proposals aiming to improve public safety services in Jackson County failed to gain traction with local voters during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The proposals included a millage to provide funding for ongoing operational costs and a construction project at the Jackson County Jail site...
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
New beer regales time car crashed into brewery, voters take to the polls: Jackson headlines Nov. 5-10
JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s Grand River Brewery has created a new beer inspired by, or poking fun at that time in 2021 when a car crashed into the brewery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A new beer now on tap...
Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
Shiawassee County sheriff wins state House seat, AP reports
PERRY, MI — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole bested Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat in District 71, The Associated Press reported. The Associated Press called the race on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. As of 1 p.m., BeGole led his...
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Walberg retains U.S. Congress seat representing Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – U.S. Rep Tim Walberg will keep his seat in U.S. Congress. Walberg, R-Tipton, has been declared the winner in District 5 over Democrat Bart Goldberg, Libertarian Norman Peterson and Ezra Scott of the U.S. Taxpayer Party in the Nov. 8 general election. So far, Walberg...
Residents debate homelessness at city council meeting
Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford called for re-forming a homelessness task force, after Councilman Robert Socha brought up a Hillsdale resident’s letter criticizing the city’s response at the Monday city council meeting. Resident Nicholas Rorick claimed in his letter that Hillsdale’s homeless population has created a public safety problem....
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Former Jackson mayor among 2 elected to Jackson School Board
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools voters have elected a former Jackson mayor and a retired counselor running for public office for the first time to two seats on the school board. Derek Dobies will serve a six-year term on the board after collecting 7,778 votes during the Tuesday, Nov....
