Jackson County, MI

wkar.org

Greater Lansing local proposal and millages: General election results

Voters in mid-Michigan had several local proposals to decide on during the Nov. 8 general election. Below are the results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties. All vote tallies are unofficial until certified by boards of canvassers. Ingham County. Delhi Charter Township Parks, Trails and Recreation Millage Renewal Proposal...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Residents debate homelessness at city council meeting

Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford called for re-forming a homelessness task force, after Councilman Robert Socha brought up a Hillsdale resident’s letter criticizing the city’s response at the Monday city council meeting. Resident Nicholas Rorick claimed in his letter that Hillsdale’s homeless population has created a public safety problem....
