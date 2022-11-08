Taryn Terrell has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon how Terrell had given her notice to the NWA in October. The report noted that Terrell reportedly expressed concerns with the lack of direction in the company, and she wasn’t happy with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt following a recent match. Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates with the NWA, but word is that she is unable to.

1 DAY AGO