wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
ComicBook
WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Set For In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to in-ring action at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she is 100 percent cleared to return to in-ring competition. She’ll face Britt Baker at the November 19 pay-per-view event. This will...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Taryn Terrell Announces Her Retirement from Pro Wrestling, NWA Responds
Taryn Terrell has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon how Terrell had given her notice to the NWA in October. The report noted that Terrell reportedly expressed concerns with the lack of direction in the company, and she wasn’t happy with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt following a recent match. Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates with the NWA, but word is that she is unable to.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
Complex
Wrestling Legend Bret Hart Reflects on 25 Years Since the “Montreal Screwjob”
Canadian wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart has taken to Instagram to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the “Montreal Screwjob” where he lost to Shawn Michaels. He called it one of “the biggest – and most notorious – moments of [his]...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
411mania.com
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what happened after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson offered a handshake to Sammy Guevara once the cameras turned off, but Guevara flipped him off. Danielson then got a microphone and told everyone to watch Full Gear if they want to see him kick Sammy’s “f***ing head” in.
411mania.com
AAA and Conrad Thompson May Be Planning Wrestlemania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are planning an event in the US during Wrestlemania weekend. Roldan had been talking about doing a show with a “good friend” for the US market, which was Thompson. It’s believed that they would have...
