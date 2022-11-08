Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ricky Vanasco

The Texas Rangers put Ricky Vanasco on their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Ricky Vanasco

Statistics for 2022: Vanasco did not pitch for the Rangers in 2022. He was on the team’s 40-man roster to protect him from the 2021 Rule V Draft.

Season Transactions: The Rangers optioned Vanasco to Double-A Frisco on March 21. He was called up to Triple-A Round Rock later in 2022.

Season Summary: Vanasco is just getting back on the mound after Tommy John surgery, so a full season in the minors with Hickory and a late promotion to Frisco represented good progress for the 24-year-old. Vanasco worked most of the season at Hickory. After moving to Frisco, he allowed eight runs in eight innings, but he at least got to be on the periphery of the RoughRiders’ run to the Texas League title.

Scroll to Continue

For his 2022 minor-league season, Vanasco went 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA. He made 23 appearances, all starts, pitching 92 1/3 innings. He gave up 89 hits, 53 runs (48 earned), 14 home runs and 52 walks. He struck out 118. He had a 1.42 WHIP.

Contract Status: Since Vanasco has not pitched in the Majors, his service time clock has not started.

What’s next: The first question is whether Vanasco survives the offseason. He hasn’t pitched in the Majors, the Rangers are pushing for veteran starting pitching and he could prove expendable at age 24. If he makes it to spring training, he’s fighting to stay on the 40-man roster and prove he’s worth an assignment to either Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. Tommy John surgery aside, 2023 feels like Vanasco’s season to impress the team brass or find a new organization.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.