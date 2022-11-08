Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
How to attend Takeoff’s funeral
Fans will be able to attend a celebration honoring Takeoff at noon Friday at State Farm Arena, according to a press rele...
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
Thousands of fans pack Atlanta arena for Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral after he was shot dead at bowling alley in Texas
Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper's image.
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death
J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang shares last moments with TakeOff just hours before he was shot to death
HOUSTON — A Houston business owner was one of the last to see TakeOff alive. The rapper made a stop at Johnny Dang & Co. Fine Custom Jewelry just hours before he was shot to death outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Surveillance video from inside the...
Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate
It's important for people who possess the imagery of Takeoff to think about the social implications that come from sharing horrific photos and videos. The post Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday.
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More
Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Tour ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia House Amid Foreclosure: Photos
While Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann famously said that she hardly ever liked to leave her Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion — she and her retired NFL star husband, Kroy Evan Biermann, are going to have to due to foreclosure, In Touch can confirm. Following the cancellation of the...
thesource.com
Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
Justin Bieber has been tapped as a performer at Takeoff’s memorial service. According to TMZ, Bieber will perform at the ceremony that will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. There are currently no details about what the Canadian singer will perform. TMZ notes collaborations with Migos on...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Atlanta vs. Lovejoy Playoffs First Round | #Team11 Game of the Week
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As high school football enters its most anticipated point of the season, everything Georgia high schools have worked for will be laid out on the line over the course of the next month. Two teams in search of their first state championship in school history...
Comments / 13