Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Ohio State: Score prediction, scouting report

The Tennessee Lady Vols are not only starting the season off with a top-15 matchup – they're doing it on the road.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper did this intentionally as a homecoming game for senior guard Jordan Horston , who is from Columbus. The No. 4 Lady Vols will tipoff against No. 15 Ohio State on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network) at the Schottenstein Center.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Ohio State is a veteran team

Harper said the Lady Vols need a challenge, and they'll certainly get one from the Buckeyes who won a share of the Big Ten regular season title and nearly upset No. 3 Texas in the NCAA Sweet 16. The game will also count on their résumé come March as one of the Lady Vols' two nonconference games on the road.

The Buckeyes return four of their five top scorers. Redshirt junior point guard Madison Greene – who grew up playing with Horston – sat out last season with an injury, and will play in an official game for the first time since Feb. 10, 2021.

Seniors Jacy Sheldon, Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulášiková all started every game last season and will lead a very disciplined, talented team that can execute on both ends of the court.

Tennessee's defense will be challenged

From giving up open shots to struggles against ball screens, the Lady Vols' defense against Carson-Newman in their exhibition win could have been much better at times.

If Tennessee wants a win Tuesday, neither of those things can happen. Mikesell made 114 shots from behind the arc last season, shooting at 47.5%. Sheldon scored 19.7 points per game and shot 50.4% from the field.

Harper has proven defenders – like Horston and Jordan Walker – to pick up the toughest defensive assignments. But Harper is confident in the ability of Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin and Jasmine Powell to guard at an elite level, too.

Ohio State is not a team to take your time closing out at the perimeter or go under screens against. This game will be a huge test defensively right off the bat.

Lady Vols need to dominate in the paint

Yes, this Tennessee team can hit from range, and that will an big advantage to its offense this season.

But the Lady Vols have to dominate the in paint. They have to take advantage of their depth in the post and at the wing, where they have a plethora of big guards who can get to the rim. UT had a good balance in shot selection in the exhibition game and its decision-making will be put to the test against OSU.

The Buckeyes weren't a great rebounding team last season, only averaging 36.3 boards, so Tennessee needs to capitalize in that area as well. Luckily, rebounding and dominating in the paint were strengths of the Lady Vols last season.

Earning trips to the line

Ohio State averaged 16.6 fouls per game last season, resulting in 16.3 free-throw opportunities per game for its opponents – who made an average of 11.8 of them.

Jackson, Marta Suárez and Jasmine Franklin were a combined 9-for-9 in the exhibition game. Jackson and Suárez were aggressive offensively, earning trips to the line. Franklin was tough down low and aggressive on the boards.

If Tennessee can be aggressive offensively and on the boards, getting to the free throw line should prove advantageous on Tuesday.

Score prediction

Tennessee 78, Ohio State 70: Tennessee has a lot to prove in its season opener, and after more than a week of practice Harper will have the Lady Vols' defense in line. This matchup has the potential to be a high-scoring affair – even if both defenses play well – and Tennessee has more firepower offensively at the end of the day.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Ohio State: Score prediction, scouting report