Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

New County Exec. and jail: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne, now the new County Executive-Elect at play and work on the Cuyahoga County Monopoly game board could and should be hoping all other players pull ‘Get out of Jail for Free’ game cards until he and other County leader decide on a new County jail and how to pay for it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

'Pay to Stay' will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
