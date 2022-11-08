Read full article on original website
Seven Hills voters opt to keep law director an elected position
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Not surprised is how Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta felt after seeing the results of Issue 85, which residents defeated by the slightest of margins on Election Day. If approved, the charter amendment would have changed the city’s elected law director position to a mayoral appointment.
New County Exec. and jail: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne, now the new County Executive-Elect at play and work on the Cuyahoga County Monopoly game board could and should be hoping all other players pull ‘Get out of Jail for Free’ game cards until he and other County leader decide on a new County jail and how to pay for it.
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne announces transition team
CLEVELAND — Two days after defeating Republican challenger Republican Lee Weingart in an election to replace Armond Budish as the County Executive for Cuyahoga County, Chris Ronayne has announced his transition team. “My goal is to step into office on day one ready to lead so we can deliver...
Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced that his future chief of staff will be Eric Wobser, a renowned civic leader and catalyst in the Ohio City neighborhood, who left Cleveland in 2014 to become the city manager of his hometown of Sandusky. Wobser, who...
Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Juror shows up at Justice Center with gun: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman recently showed up for jury duty at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center with a gun.
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County is projected to overspend the general fund by $9.8 million in 2023, mostly in better pay and benefits for employees, but officials say they still expect to end the year with healthy cash reserves. County Councilman Dale Miller, who chairs the Budget and Finance...
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
JD Vance talks with News 5 in his first post-election Cleveland interview
Senator-elect J.D. Vance talks with News 5 about the road ahead, his future relationship with Sen. Sherrod Brown and if he has any aspirations for higher office,
Parma Schools committed to consolidation plan despite Nov. 8 bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- Residents in Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills -- for the third time over the last three years -- have voted down a Parma City School District strategic consolidation new-money tax. The Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 9 -- a 3.95-mill bond issue that would have cost...
Second try was the charm - barely - for North Olmsted Schools levy and bond issue
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted City Schools levy and bond issue narrowly squeaked by this Election Day, prompting a sigh of relief from district administrators. After the same issue failed at the ballot this past spring, residents approved Issue 8 by just a little over 450 votes on Nov. 8.
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
Cuyahoga County general election results for November 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
