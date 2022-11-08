Indiana players Ohio State football fans would worry about if not for the Buckeyes owning the Hoosiers

Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football vs. Indiana score predictions: Buckeyes back to blowouts?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mere 32 years ago, Indiana was wrapping up a run as a legitimate nemesis for Ohio State football. The Buckeyes left Bloomington on Oct. 13, 1990, after a 23-23 tie. That was actually their second-best result in a four-year period. Indiana won 31-10 in 1987 and 41-7 in 1988.
Ohio State vs. Indiana preview and rapid fire: DL rotation, game picks and more -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday game preview Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means make their picks for Ohio State hosting Indiana on Saturday, with the Buckeyes favored by 39.5 points. But first, because they are expecting a blowout, they take questions on a variety of topics,...
Betting the weather, advice on parlays, Bret Bielema belief and more: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Betting the Buckeyes is back after a week off. That means Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker are discussing Ohio State and national college football from a gambling perspective. In the first segment, TShoe and Doug scout out an Ohio State bet of...
Back to a binky with a familiar Ohio State angle: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 11 of Betting the Buckeyes! After a flu hiatus last week, we are back and ready to keep the momentum (and profits) rolling. If you’ve been following along here and with all of my personal bets that I give out on Twitter, you know that we’re a rock solid 33-20 over the last three weeks, plus we’ve cashed two of the last three upset specials! My bets are 466-369-20 since 2019.
Is Ohio State or Michigan on top? Big Ten fan satisfaction rankings: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This Buckeye Talk episode is homework that nobody actually wanted. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means created their own Big Ten fan satisfaction rankings for each of the 14 schools, combining how good the schools are at football and men’s basketball and how much fans care about each of the two programs.
Eleven Warriors
Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship
Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud points to 3 Buckeyes who are holding OL accountable for run game struggles
C.J. Stroud recently praised 3 of his offensive linemen. Stroud pointed to Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler as players who have held the line accountable for struggles in the run game. The Ohio State ground game has been pedestrian of late, currently sporting the 32nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation.
Eleven Warriors
In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game
Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
Does Ohio State football beat up on bad teams and struggle against better ones? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — their questions about Ohio State football. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. Hey, Nathan: As a head coach, how has Ryan Day performed against teams ranked in the top 25 at year end? Is there any truth to the narrative that he beats up on weaker opponents and then struggles against solid/good opponents? — Brad in Charlotte.
Many Tickets At Or Below Face Value For Ohio State’s Game Against Indiana
Want to attend one more Ohio State game this year but don’t want to shell out hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars to attend the regular-season finale against third-ranked Michigan?. Look no further than Saturday’s game against Indiana, as dozens of tickets can be found...
Ohio State basketball vs. Charleston Southern preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team will continue a stretch of home games to open the season when it hosts Charleston Southern on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes opened the season with a 91-53 home win over Robert Morris on Monday. The Buccaneers beat Division II team Toccoa Falls, 83-52.
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Browns legend Joe Thomas sounds off on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Browns legend Joe Thomas had some strong reaction to this week’s news that the Indianapolis Colts have hired former center Jeff Saturday, who lacks NFL coaching experience, to take over as interim head coach for the fired Frank Reich. “When I saw this, I thought it was...
ocolly.com
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
OHSAA state soccer 2022: How to live stream every championship match on Friday and Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six state champions will be crowned in high school soccer on Friday and Saturday as the OHSAA holds the 2022 state tournament at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Six girls soccer teams will compete for titles across three divisions on Friday, and the boys teams will have their turn on Saturday.
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Daily Standard
Two Riders sign
ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
