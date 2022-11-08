ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Indiana players Ohio State football fans would worry about if not for the Buckeyes owning the Hoosiers

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Related
Cleveland.com

Back to a binky with a familiar Ohio State angle: College football best bets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 11 of Betting the Buckeyes! After a flu hiatus last week, we are back and ready to keep the momentum (and profits) rolling. If you’ve been following along here and with all of my personal bets that I give out on Twitter, you know that we’re a rock solid 33-20 over the last three weeks, plus we’ve cashed two of the last three upset specials! My bets are 466-369-20 since 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game

Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Does Ohio State football beat up on bad teams and struggle against better ones? Hey, Nathan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — their questions about Ohio State football. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. Hey, Nathan: As a head coach, how has Ryan Day performed against teams ranked in the top 25 at year end? Is there any truth to the narrative that he beats up on weaker opponents and then struggles against solid/good opponents? — Brad in Charlotte.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
STILLWATER, OK
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Standard

Two Riders sign

ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
COLUMBUS, OH
