ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

17th annual 'Operation: Rock Out Hunger' will help feed food-insecure families this holiday season

Food, fund & turkey drive to benefit FeedMore WNY will run from Nov. 15-22 The 17th annual “Operation: Rock Out Hunger” will collect much-needed food items for Western New York families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster will live on a FeedMore WNY trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital’s parking lot located at 1540 Maple Road in Williamsville. DJ Jickster will collect funds, nonperishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit the community members who rely on FeedMore WNY.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
travelawaits.com

Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights

Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Goo Goo Dolls to play free New Year’s Eve concert in Niagara Falls

Want to ring in 2023 with one of the biggest bands from Western New York?. The Goo Goo Dolls will play a free New Year’s Eve concert at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Dec. 31, 2022. The show will begin at 11 p.m. at STIR feature bar, located on the gaming floor on the west side of the resort, and visible from anywhere in the west casino.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo

There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Did You Know These 6 Holiday Movies Were Filmed in WNY?

If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, we know just the way. There’s no better time to watch a holiday movie than now and it just so happens that Buffalo makes the perfect backdrop to some major holiday films! In a snowy region like WNY, it would only make sense that filmmakers flock here to create some *holiday magic.* Can these movies be a bit hokey? Yes. But we love them anyway.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Rodney Grant to receive Lifetime Achievement Award, host 20th Native American Music Awards

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The Native American Music Awards announced Rodney A. Grant will be the host emcee of the 20th Annual Native American Music Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino in Niagara Falls. Grant also will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as an actor in the motion picture industries.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top Five Places for New York Style Pizza in Buffalo

Outside of chicken wings and beef on weck, the food that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York is pizza. More specifically, Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo pizza is not New York or Chicago pizza. Instead, it's a cross between them both. It's got a slightly thicker crust than New...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy