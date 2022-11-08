ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Your Election Day Preview

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Both parties have made phone calls, sent flyers, and knocked on doors, now election day is here.

“We’re feeling great,” said Kevin McCarney, Chairman of the Mesa County Republican party.

“Yeah, we’re anxious,” said Scott Beilfuss, Co-Chairman of the Mesa County Democratic party.

An October 29th Emerson College poll shows two major state races firmly leaning Democrat. The poll shows Governor (D) Jared Polis leading (R) Heidi Ganahl by 13 points. For the senate race, the poll shows Senator (D) Michael Bennet leading (R) Joe O’Dea by 8 points.

Beilfuss told KREX he’s confident Bennet will get the job done, while McCarney said he’s predicting an O’Dea upset. McCarney also claimed Ganahl would be the first woman governor of Colorado after tonight.

Then there’s the contentious District 3 race for a spot in the United States House of Representatives. “I think Lauren is going to win pretty handily,” said McCarney. “People are sick of Boebert, that’s all there is to it,” said Beilfuss.

Make sure to get out and vote today and once you’ve voted the Mesa County Democrats and Republicans are holding watch parties. The GOP will be at Suplizio field and Warehouse 2565 while the Dems will gather at Charlie Dewllingtons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Related
KREX

Rep. Lauren Boebert Caught in a tight race against Frisch

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Representative Lauren Boebert and some pundits felt confident of her win heading into Tuesday’s election but that confidence evaporated fast as Democrat Adam Frisch snatched the lead and kept it — with 95% of expected total votes reporting so far, The Associated Press shows Frisch more than 2,000 votes ahead […]
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Candidates at GOP state party event see stinging Election Day results

It was a tough night for Colorado Republicans who gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village to await election results. Hope for a Joe O'Dea victory was dashed early, along with that for gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl."We ran one hell of a campaign. I'm proud of it. I'm proud of all the people that helped me," O'Dea told CBS News Colorado. "I thought the red wave would hit Colorado and we just didn't see it tonight." In his concession speech, O'Dea said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but he believed he stayed true to core beliefs.O'Dea was...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives

Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Women voters power Democrats' midterm performance in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — We are starting to learn more about who voted in the midterm election in Colorado. More than 2.4 million ballots have been turned in to ballot boxes across Colorado, according to voter data released by the Secretary of State Wednesday morning. This data is updated as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It is not fully complete and will be updated on Thursday and Monday.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
nbc16.com

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

Republican Catlin holds off Kuns' challenge

Montrose Republican and incumbent Colorado House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin is headed back to the statehouse, beating Montrose Democrat Kevin Kuns by a margin of over 10%, according to unofficial election results. Catlin received 25,698 votes as of Wednesday morning, or nearly 57%, compared to Kuns, who received 19,702 votes. Ouray County voters favored Kuns with 59% of the vote, but it wasn’t…
MONTROSE, CO
MSNBC

Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together. 
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Nov. 9, 2022: Election brings some surprises though Colorado Democrats win key races

Democrats swept the top of the ballot from governor to the US Senate to attorney general but some Congressional races are still too close to call. We break it down with political analysts. Then, in an era where some have questioned election results, we speak with the man who represents Colorado’s clerks. And, an update on where the statewide ballot measures stand.
COLORADO STATE
