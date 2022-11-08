Your Election Day Preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Both parties have made phone calls, sent flyers, and knocked on doors, now election day is here.

“We’re feeling great,” said Kevin McCarney, Chairman of the Mesa County Republican party.

“Yeah, we’re anxious,” said Scott Beilfuss, Co-Chairman of the Mesa County Democratic party.

An October 29th Emerson College poll shows two major state races firmly leaning Democrat. The poll shows Governor (D) Jared Polis leading (R) Heidi Ganahl by 13 points. For the senate race, the poll shows Senator (D) Michael Bennet leading (R) Joe O’Dea by 8 points.

Beilfuss told KREX he’s confident Bennet will get the job done, while McCarney said he’s predicting an O’Dea upset. McCarney also claimed Ganahl would be the first woman governor of Colorado after tonight.

Then there’s the contentious District 3 race for a spot in the United States House of Representatives. “I think Lauren is going to win pretty handily,” said McCarney. “People are sick of Boebert, that’s all there is to it,” said Beilfuss.

Make sure to get out and vote today and once you’ve voted the Mesa County Democrats and Republicans are holding watch parties. The GOP will be at Suplizio field and Warehouse 2565 while the Dems will gather at Charlie Dewllingtons.

