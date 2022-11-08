Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
WDSU
Louisiana elects Sen. John Kennedy to serve second term in U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — United States Sen. John Kennedy has been projected to win a second six-year term, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Can't see results? Tap here. Kennedy secured over 70 percent of the early vote Tuesday night. His closest challengers, Luke Mixon and Gary...
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in crash hours before polls close
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for reelection was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close. Melville Mayor Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. Central near Port Barre, roughly 33 miles northeast of Lafayette, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
KSLA
John Kennedy wins another term in Senate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve. The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana
The rail line would divide the existing Amtrak Crescent line service in Meridian, Mississippi to Dallas with stops in Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe.
BET
Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000
On Tuesday (October 18), Rev. Charles Southall III conceded to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he then used for personal gain. According to NOLA.com, the 64-year-old, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
NOLA.com
Guest column: Bill could unleash a new era of wildlife conservation in Louisiana
From white-tailed deer to whooping cranes, wildlife are a big part of what defines Louisiana. Sadly, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) estimates that 362 species in the state are already at risk. It’s part of a larger national trend where more than one-third of America’s wildlife are edging toward extinction.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
KTBS
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDSU
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
WWL
