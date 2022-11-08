ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
KSLA

John Kennedy wins another term in Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve. The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was...
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
