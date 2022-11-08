Read full article on original website
21 Savage Says ‘Her Loss’ Album Wasn’t Pushed Back After Takeoff’s Death to Give Fans ‘Something to Look Forward To’
Once Takeoff passed, many expected Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album to receive another delay. During his sit down with DJ Akademiks, 21 revealed why the duo went ahead with the release. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just...
Today In Hip Hop History: Timbaland and Magoo’s First Collaborative LP ‘Welcome To Our World’ Turns 25 Years Old!
On this day in 1997, the Norfolk, Virginia-based duo of producing legend Timbaland and rapper Magoo released their first studio album Welcome To Our World. For a debut album, this LP was widely successful, going platinum during the first year of its release. Welcome To Our World also led to the relationship that Timbaland built with DeVante Swing, which jumpstarted his career to superstardom.
50 Cent Shares Whether He Thinks Hip Hop Is More Violent Now ‘It’s The Same Energy, But A Different Period’
50 Cent recently unveiled his latest show Hip Hop Homicides, hosted by Van Lathan. The show explores the different unsolved homicides in the hip-hop community, including Soulja Slim, XXXTENTACION, King Von, and others. The first episode explored the February 2020 murder of Pop Smoke. 50 made an appearance during the...
[WATCH] Eminem’s Mother Sends Congratulations Message for Shady Making Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem’s mom is extremely proud of her son’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a video shared by a friend, Em’s mom, Debbie Mathers, saluted her son for his achievement. “Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by...
Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos
Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track ‘1 on 3’ with Rvssian
Fivio Foreign returns with his latest effort, “1 on 3.”. The Brooklyn rapper continues his 2022 streak of high-energy releases. It all began with the lead single, “Off The Grid,” from his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. In one year alone, he has collaborated with Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Coi Leray, Quavo, and most recently, Super Bowl Champion, Eli Manning. The latter was undoubtedly the most unexpected.
Grammy Coffee Cups: Young Guru Shares Motivational JAY-Z Grammys Image
A Hov flex is a different type of flex. Young Guru pulled up on HOV and got some words of advice, which was a refocus for the engineer and producer. Hoping to inspire others, Guru shared an image of a light breakfast with Jay, where his Grammy’s served as coffee cups.
SOURCE LATINO: Bad Bunny Named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year
In recognition of the impact and influence on world culture in 2022, Bad Bunny has been named the year’s Artist of the Year on Apple Music. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny’s sixth project in four years and one of the most streamed albums on Apple Music in 2022, was released this past May. It is now the biggest Latin album of all time. Beyond the staggering sales figures.
21 Savage Backs Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ Lyrics: ‘I’m Behind Him’
21 Savage pulled up on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast and acknowledges the controversy behind some of Drake’s Her Loss bars. His response: standing 10 toes down behind his album partner. 21 Savage detailed to Ak that he encouraged Drake to “talk that shit” across the album....
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Projections Bumped Up to 400K
Drake and 21 Savage are blowing past their original first-week prediction. The duo and their Her Loss album are now set to move 400K units in their first week. According to HITS Daily Double, the original first-week projection numbers were 335-350K. If the 400K holds true, the album will be...
Melody Eshani and Beats Team for Powerbeats Pro Collaboration
A limited-edition Powerbeats Pro has been created by Beats and well-known fashion designer Melody Ehsani. It will go on sale on Nov. 11th. The partnership offers a new spin on Beats’ classic Powerbeats Pro design while incorporating Ehsani’s vibrant and daring style and distinctive writing. While the right hook is coral with a light pink accent, the left earhook is dressed in navy blue with a lime green accent. In her own handwriting, she has written the statement “If you can read this, you’re too close” on both earpieces.
Lil Wayne Says Roc-a-Fella Is the Only Worthy Opponent To Go Against Cash Money in a Verzuz
Lil Wayne recently appeared on Marcellus Wiley’s podcast where he revealed who he thinks is a worthy opponent to go against in a Verzuz battle with Cash Money Records. “I would say the best competition, I would have to go with Roc-A-Fella,” he answered. “JAY-Z, the homie.”
