ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

French Montana Celebrates 38th Birthday With Moroccan Playboy Nights Themed Party

On Wednesday night, Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist, humanitarian and entrepreneur French Montana celebrated his 38th birthday at his private estate in Hidden Hills. The Moroccan Playboy Nights themed party had many celebrities in attendance including Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Tiffany Haddish, Jordin Sparks, Soulja Boi, Coi Lerai, Swizz Beatz, King and Justin Combs. Additionally, Swizz Beatz gifted Montana a camel.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
thesource.com

Universal Pictures and Death Row Pictures to Team for Snoop Dogg Biopic

Universal Pictures and Snoop Dogg’s new entity, Death Row Pictures, have agreed to develop a biopic on the life of the Doggfather. According to Deadline, Allen Hughes has been tapped to direct with Joe Robert Cole as the writer. Snoop, Hughes, and Sara Ramaker will produce the film. “I...
thesource.com

21 Savage Backs Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ Lyrics: ‘I’m Behind Him’

21 Savage pulled up on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast and acknowledges the controversy behind some of Drake’s Her Loss bars. His response: standing 10 toes down behind his album partner. 21 Savage detailed to Ak that he encouraged Drake to “talk that shit” across the album....
thesource.com

Ye Reportedly Fired Yeezy Employee After Suggesting He Play Drake’s Music

Since Ye’s swift and dismal “cancellation” following his anti-Semitic remarks last month, reports from former Yeezy employees have come forward about the “toxic” and “abusive” workplace environment that Ye had created. A former employee stated that Ye had praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during meetings, and it is reported that Ye even fired an employee after they suggested he play Drake’s music in the office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy