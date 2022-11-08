ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IA

kchanews.com

Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids

A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

kwayradio.com

Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase

A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New Hampton Police searching for man missing since October 20

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The New Hampton Police Department looking for 30-year old Jonathan Henry Esparza. Jonathan was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on the evening of October 20th, 2022. He was going to visit a friend in Elma. Jonathan is described as...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Police Warning of Operation Santa Claus Scammers

Manchester Police are warning residents of scammers pretending to be a local charity. Operation Santa Claus recently received information from a Manchester resident that someone was going door to door soliciting donations for the charity, which provides Christmas gifts to families in Delaware County. Operation Santa Claus wants everyone to...
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
951thebull.com

BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person

The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting – Marion

Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Transitional Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Rosary will be held by the Knights of Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at...
MARION, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Jules M. Uldrich – Earlville

Jules M. Uldrich, 82, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Earlville. Visitation for Jules will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville. Additional Visitation...
EARLVILLE, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday. KDVR’s drone flew over the scene of the crash, and some vehicles had already been towed away at the time the footage was recorded.
DENVER, IA

