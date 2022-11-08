Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
KCRG.com
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
kwayradio.com
Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase
A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
cbs2iowa.com
New Hampton Police searching for man missing since October 20
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The New Hampton Police Department looking for 30-year old Jonathan Henry Esparza. Jonathan was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on the evening of October 20th, 2022. He was going to visit a friend in Elma. Jonathan is described as...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Police Warning of Operation Santa Claus Scammers
Manchester Police are warning residents of scammers pretending to be a local charity. Operation Santa Claus recently received information from a Manchester resident that someone was going door to door soliciting donations for the charity, which provides Christmas gifts to families in Delaware County. Operation Santa Claus wants everyone to...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
951thebull.com
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting – Marion
Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Transitional Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Rosary will be held by the Knights of Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at...
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Half-Decade in Federal Prison on Gun Charges
An Oelwein man who possessed loaded guns and fled from law enforcement has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison. In April, 39-year-old Justin Gallmeyer pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon, which came from a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Jules M. Uldrich – Earlville
Jules M. Uldrich, 82, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Earlville. Visitation for Jules will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville. Additional Visitation...
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
siouxlandproud.com
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday. KDVR’s drone flew over the scene of the crash, and some vehicles had already been towed away at the time the footage was recorded.
