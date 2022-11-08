Read full article on original website
Star Wars Andor: How do the prisoners escape Narkina 5?
How do the prisoners escape Narkina 5 in Star Wars: Andor episode 10? Ever since Cassian was arrested in Andor episode 7 and was told to take his shoes off on Narkina 5 in Andor episode 8, we’ve been wondering how on earth our new favourite Star Wars character would manage to escape the floating prison. Well, wonder no more.
Star Wars Andor: is Kenari a real language?
Is Kenari a real language? The new Star Wars series Andor has been blowing fans away with its complex and thematically mature look at the development of the famous Rebellion, the subject of the original Star Wars movies. The sci-fi series acts as a prequel to the Star Wars thriller...
Andor creator didn’t know about certain Star Wars Easter eggs
Andor has won so much praise primarily because it doesn’t feel like other Star Wars series or movies, and hasn’t been as obsessive about shoe-horning in cameos and references, or fretting over canon as much as some of the other Disney Plus fare. Writers Tony Gilroy, his brother Dan and Beau Willimon don’t actually know that much Star Wars lore – to the extent that the production designers have sneaked things in without them noticing.
Star Wars Andor: Is Lonni a Rebel spy?
Is Lonni a Rebel spy in Star Wars: Andor? Things aren’t always black and white when it comes to Star Wars characters and more often than not, you’re likely to find someone who will betray their cause or turn out to be a spy for the enemy. In the Star Wars series Andor, that’s certainly been the case.
Star Wars: the Galactic Empire explained
What is the Galactic Empire in Star Wars? The iconic science fiction movie saga is all about the fight between good and evil, which on the surface mainly sees the Jedi taking on the Sith. There’s larger forces at work though, and pretty much everything bad that happens in the galaxy is down to the Empire getting the better of the Rebellion.
Studio Ghibli working on Star Wars project with Lucasfilm
Studio Ghibli, one of most famed and beloved anime movie studios in the world, is working on something Star Wars-related. A teaser was revealed on Twitter that simply had Ghibli’s logo alongside Lucasfilm’s, a simply video that’s enough to set speculation rampant. We don’t know what form...
Stranger Things season 5 should give Hopper “peace” says David Harbour
We can only guess what’ll happen in Stranger Things season 5, but David Harbour has some desires. He’d like his character in the horror series, police chief Jim Hopper, to achieve some sense of catharsis and relief, though he acknowledges that mightn’t be the case. Speaking to...
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
Star Wars movie we’d all forgotten about no longer happening
In the long list of Disney movie tombstones, another casualty has been added to the Magical Kingdom graveyard. Speaking with The Wrap, J.D. Dillard shared that his Star Wars movie – which was first announced in 2020 – is no longer happening. While promoting his upcoming action movie...
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
Rings of Power season 2: five characters we want to see
The first season of the new fantasy series Rings of Power, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, re-introduced us to a lot of faces we’d seen before. Anyone’s who’s even vaguely familiar with their Lord of the Rings characters will have known that Galadriel and Elrond, for example, were characters who are important to the Third Age, and the War of the Ring.
Percy Jackson author asked Lin-Manuel Miranda to join Disney Plus show
Lin Manuel Miranda is swapping musicals for monsters after joining the new Percy Jackson fantasy series on the streaming service Disney Plus. Turns out, the actor was encouraged to join the project by Rick Riordan, the author of the original novels upon which the TV series is based. The Percy...
James Marsters remembers when he realised Dragon Ball movie would flop
There are several big-budget live-action versions of anime series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece on the way at Netflix, and there have been a few successful anime movie adaptations recently, such Detective Pikachu and Alita: Battle Angel. But live-action anime adaptations have not generally been covered in glory, with plenty of misfires along the way. One such disaster was 2009’s Dragonball Evolution starring James Marsters, best-known for playing Spike in the Buffy series.
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
Jeremy Strong once turned down an embarrassing MCU role
Ask most actors today if they want to be in a Marvel movie and they’re likely to snap your hand off for the chance to be a part of the superhero movie behemoth. But when Succession star Jeremy Strong was offered a role in the early days of MCU movies, he turned down the chance to be in the first Captain America movie, and here’s why.
How long is One Piece Film: Red?
How long is One Piece Film: Red? The latest One Piece anime movie has received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike, not least in our own One Piece Film: Red review. The movie is the fifteenth feature film in the franchise and can be watched independently of the anime series that it’s based on because it isn’t canon.
Kevin Conroy, star of Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away
Kevin Conroy, beloved Batman actor who voiced Bruce Wayn in Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away. The news was posted and confirmed by two of his co-stars, Diane Pershing and Lauren Lester, who portrayed Poison Ivy and Robin, respectively. Conroy was 66 at the time of his passing. No...
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
Lord of the Rings: is Aragorn in The Rings of Power?
Is Aragorn in The Rings of Power? The new fantasy series The Rings of Power is packed full of Lord of the Rings characters we know, and ones we’ve heard of. So far we’ve seen plenty of familiar Elves, while learning that the king of the Southlands is Sauron, and that the Stranger is Gandalf (at least, most likely).
Harry Potter TV series not in development, but could happen soon
The Harry Potter movie franchise is one of the biggest film series in the world. So far, the fantasy movies have generated an estimated $7.7 billion at the global box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing film series of all time. Yet despite this incredible success, the Wizarding World’s yet to make the leap to the small screen.
