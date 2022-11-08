ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WUSA9

AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
Fairfax Times

Democrats prevail in midterm election

The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
WTOP

Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WUSA9

What's being done to address kids and crime in DC?

WASHINGTON — It seems all too often we are reporting about violent crimes involving teenagers and young people. Many teens shot before they are even old enough to drive. What's being done about it?. After another election victory, the celebration for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser didn't last long. That's...
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early last night in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot inside a residence on the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 6:30 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Umar Epps of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 21-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
DCist

‘It Feels Very Welcoming’: Non-Citizen Immigrants On Voting In Takoma Park

Patience Aloh, who was born in Cameroon, stands with three of her children in her home. Just two weeks before Election Day, Yared Tebabu spent a Tuesday night going door-to-door in a twelve story apartment building that holds more than 140 units. The Essex House, which sits on Maple Avenue in Takoma Park, is home to hundreds of residents, many of them low-income and immigrants from countries like Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and El Salvador.
WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
