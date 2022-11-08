Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Thanksgiving Eve FunDraiser Concert
Missy from Delaware County Pay it Forward and Cooper from Not Quite Brothers are here to promote their upcoming FunDraiser concert on Thanksgiving Eve!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another At Work Winner
Congratulations to Cody at Citizens State Bank in Winthrop, our latest winner in the At Work Network Contest. To Cody and the crew, a delicious dozen cupcakes from Aunt Emmy’s was delivered. Simply text us every Wednesday morning to 262-MIX-KMCH telling us who you are and where you listen.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ronald Wayne “Roach” Ray- Manchester
Ronald Wayne “Roach” Ray, 71, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home after a very short battle with stage 4 cancer. He was born on May 8, 1951, in Monticello, the son of Robert and Nellie (Nagle) Ray. Ron was raised and educated in Monticello. He joined the United States Army in 1968 at the age of 17 and worked as a helicopter mechanic. Ron proudly served during the Vietnam Conflict, and was honorably discharged before returning to his home in Monticello.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester’s Veterans Memorial Always Accepting Names
It was five years ago that Manchester unveiled its “Freedom Is Not Free” Veterans Memorial. The memorial, built on a corner of Baum Park on the east side of town, features several pillars honoring the branches of service. And what makes this memorial special are the engraved names of the soldiers who have ties to Delaware County – there are over three hundred names etched in stone, with plenty of room for more.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Jules M. Uldrich – Earlville
Jules M. Uldrich, 82, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Earlville. Visitation for Jules will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville. Additional Visitation...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Police Warning of Operation Santa Claus Scammers
Manchester Police are warning residents of scammers pretending to be a local charity. Operation Santa Claus recently received information from a Manchester resident that someone was going door to door soliciting donations for the charity, which provides Christmas gifts to families in Delaware County. Operation Santa Claus wants everyone to...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
City of Manchester Creates Award in Former Mayor Milt’s Honor
Several people who have given their time to their community were honored with awards from the City of Manchester on Wednesday night. Dick Justice was presented with the Distinguished Service Award for his 21 years spent serving as Chair of the City’s Board of Adjustment. Two longtime Manchester Library...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting – Marion
Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Transitional Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Rosary will be held by the Knights of Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Free Dental Care for Veterans
Amy & Ellen from Dental Associates of Manchester stop by to talk about the free care they’re giving to Veterans this year:
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Cleo L. Gentz- Cedar Rapids
Cleo L. Gentz, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. There will be no funeral service held. A private family committal service will take place at a later date, at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Philip Lester Franck – Manchester
Philip Lester Franck, 44, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1978, in Independence, the son of Dennis and Patricia (Holmes) Franck. Philip was raised in rural Quasqueton and was a 1996 graduate of East Buchanan High School. Philip then attended welding school.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Motorcyclist Dies after Hitting Deer in Monticello
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a deer on the southeast side of Monticello. It happened Wednesday night shortly after 5:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 38 and 195th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 when it struck a deer after the animal entered the road.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close
After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
