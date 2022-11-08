ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie West boys soccer hands postseason awards

By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

With the 2022 boys soccer season in the rearview mirror, the Sun Prairie West program met one last time for a postseason banquet. There, the coaching staff honored the players with various recognitions and awards.

Senior Riley Stevens: Team MVP and Jay Haraldson Outstanding Player of the Year Award

Stevens received conference-wide recognition for his play on the pitch this season as the Wolves’ sole first team all-conference selection. His teammates voted for him to be named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

In addition, Stevens was honored with the team’s highest honor, the Jay Haraldson Outstanding Player of the Year Award. The award is in memory of Haraldson, who passed away 11 years ago while a member of the Sun Prairie boys soccer team. It’s meant to signify the player who outworks, outplays, outthinks, and out-hustles the opposition.

“Riley Stevens earned this award on the field and off,” Sun Prairie West head coach Mike McIntosh said. “To watch him play is to watch a person utterly committed to excellence. After an early season quad pull, he doubled down on the season and recommitted to the W.O.L.V.E.S. ideals. This was at the first Verona game when he most definitely outplayed, out-hustled and an out-thought his opponents. This was a statement about heart, hustle and the manner in which we needed to rise above as a team to be successful.”

Seniors Ty Hodges, Andrew Gratz, and Carson Schmolz: W.O.L.V.E.S. Award

All season, the Sun Prairie West coaching staff has used the mantra of W.O.L.V.E.S to set an example for the team. It stands for Work ethic, Ownership, Leadership, Veracity, Excellence, and Student of the game. Hodges, Gratz, and Schmolz personified these pillars on the pitch to help lead Sun Prairie West all season.

Junior Danny Worrell: Most Valuable Attacker

Elected by his teammates, junior forward Danny Worrell made a habit of pushing the pedal to the floor offensively for the Wolves in 2022. He earned second team all conference honors after scoring nine goals this season.

“Danny Worrell plays the game of soccer like every time he touches the ball he wants something great to happen,” McIntosh said.

Seniors Ty Dom and Ian Nelson: Most Valuable Defenders

The Wolves had some tremendous defensive games this season, including shutouts of McFarland and Waunakee as well as holding Hudson to just one goal in an upset victory. This season-long stout performance can be largely contributed to goalkeeper Ian Nelson and defender Ty Dom.

The Big Eight conference took notice of their abilities as well as both were honorable mention all-conference selections.

Varsity Letters

In addition to all of the individual awards, 20 Wolves earned varsity letters: Sahil Afshan, Paul Franks, Carter Hansen, Alexander Hunt, Ben Ketelsen, Josh Kiltz, Quinton Ly, Jacob Moua, Juan Navarette, Maddux Phillips, Danny Worrell, Riley Stevens, Ty Dom, Ty Hodges, Keaton Monthie, Carson Schmoldt, Jordan Betts, Ian Nelson, Andrew Gratz, Braeden Gunderson, and Owen McCaughtry.

