In early May, when Jordan Addison entered the transfer portal and made his intentions known that he was leaving Pitt, it shocked the college football world. Addison had just won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver and had positioned himself as a top NFL prospect.Later that month, he transferred to USC, leaving Pitt's coaches scrambling for a replacement with only a few months left until the season started.

2 DAYS AGO