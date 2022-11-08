Read full article on original website
Darius Slay believes Eagles' secondary could make switch to wide receiver
Still undefeated at 8-0, the Philadelphia Eagles are starting to believe they can accomplish anything. Those vibes must be rubbing off on Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who spit the hottest of hot takes while speaking with the media this week. Slay is already one of the league's best shutdown...
Packers claim safety Johnathan Abram off waivers
The Green Bay Packersclaimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiderson Wednesday. Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Raiders, was waived on Tuesday. The Packers lost one member of their secondary on Sunday against the Detroit Lions but it was a cornerback, Eric Stokes (ankle, knee).
Las Vegas Raiders place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raidersplaced a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers -- tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow -- on injured reserve Thursday. Waller and Renfrow will both miss at least four games, starting with Sunday's home matchup against the Colts, and will not be eligible to return until the Raiders (2-6) play the Rams on Dec. 8.
Las Vegas Raiders LB Blake Martinez retires from football
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez, who joined the team just over a month ago, announced his retirement on social media Thursday. Martinez, 28, announced his decision four days after leading the Raiders with 11 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I had an amazing...
NFL Week 10 injuries: Who's in and out for this week's games
Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and some teams are dealing with big injury questions. The struggling Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) put tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve on Thursday. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5, while Renfrow has injuries to his ribs and a hamstring. Both players will miss at least four games.
Short-handed Raiders face unknowns Sunday against Colts
LAS VEGAS -- - The Las Vegas Raiders had no video or scouting reports this week to prepare for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday. Until Monday, he was an ESPN analyst. The unorthodox move by the Colts to hire Saturday after firing Frank Reich has forced the Raiders -...
Tyreek Hill says Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him 'the true leader' of the team
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill tells the Hochman and Crowder Show that Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him ‘the true leader’ of the team
College football's new transfer portal windows, explained
In early May, when Jordan Addison entered the transfer portal and made his intentions known that he was leaving Pitt, it shocked the college football world. Addison had just won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver and had positioned himself as a top NFL prospect.Later that month, he transferred to USC, leaving Pitt's coaches scrambling for a replacement with only a few months left until the season started.
From DoorDash driver to Lakers' sharpshooter, Matt Ryan is making a name for himself
Matt Ryan hit the biggest shot of the Los Angeles Lakers' season for free. The training camp invitee, who earned a partially-guaranteed contract and a spot in coach Darvin Ham's early-season rotation, is waiting on the first direct deposit to hit his account. "I haven't even gotten a paycheck yet,"...
