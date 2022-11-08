Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Custom Once Again Spotted Testing In U.S.
Back in August, Ford Authority spotted a next-generation Ford Transit Custom prototype testing in the U.S. for the very first time, though it was clad in heavy camo, making it difficult to distinguish any potential styling updates. However, this new Ford Transit Custom prototype that Ford Authority has spotted testing – once again in the U.S. – is largely uncovered, giving us a good real-world look at what we can expect from the brand new, next-gen van.
The Verge
GM reveals first four SUVs getting access to expanded Super Cruise driver-assist network
General Motors has announced the first vehicles to access its recently-expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system (ADAS). Super Cruise is available only on certain roads, with GM announcing an expansion to its network back in August. The expansion doubled the size of the Super Cruise network in North America and Canada, which covers over 400,000 miles of roads. Now, GM has revealed the first vehicles to have access to this expansion:
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV SUV Unveiled For The First Time In China
Exactly one year after the debut of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup in China, General Motors has just introduced the all-new GMC Hummer EV SUV for the first time in the Asian country under the umbrella of the new The Durant Guild imported vehicle platform. The all-new GMC Hummer EV...
gmauthority.com
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Revealed As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
The fully electric 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron just made its global debut, which will serve as a rival to the Cadillac Lyriq. It’s actually not an all-new vehicle, as the Audi e-tron crossover has been on sale in the United States since 2019, and was followed by the Sportback e-tron crossover coupe. However, the German automaker has now renamed them to position the EV more clearly in its lineup and in the market. As such, the Audi Q8 e-tron slots against the Cadillac Lyriq in the mid-size luxury crossover segment, as did the outgoing e-tron and Sportback e-tron. A higher-performance version will follow, called the SQ8 e-tron. which was originally called the e-tron S.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Cadillac Escalade Transmission May Be Leaking
Cadillac Escalade customers who notice a fluid leak around their SUV’s automatic transmission may be interested to learn that a potential cause for the issue has been identified, as has a fix to be performed by dealer technicians. According to GM TechLink, some units of the 2022 Cadillac Escalade...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold
After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking. Built by German shipyard Nobiskrug, Tatoosh...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick is worth buying if you're interested in a new compact pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
Aston Martin’s Second Track-Only Hyperbike Is a 225 HP Beast Based on the Valkyrie Hypercar
Aston Martin is returning to the well for inspiration. The British marque has teamed up with Brough Superior for a new track-only hyperbike called the AMB 001 Pro. The company’s latest two-wheeler is again inspired by the Valkyrie hypercar and offers a significant performance bump over its predecessor. Aston Martin and Brough Superior unveiled their first bike, the AMB 001, in 2019. Deliveries didn’t begin until earlier this year, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the automaker’s first attempt at a two-wheeler. The new version takes what was already an attractive package and attempts to improve upon it. This starts with...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
gmauthority.com
Pallet Carrying LT7 Name Foreshadows C8 Corvette ZR1 Engine
GM is developing a fresh twin-turbo V8 to power the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1, and now, a new image just hit the web foreshadowing the imminent arrival of the ZR1’s boosted LT7 engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the forthcoming C8 Corvette ZR1 will offer ultra-high performance...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
Comments / 0